cbs19news
Cavaliers move up to No. 7 ahead of rare restful week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Rarely is there a slow week at John Paul Jones Arena during the winter, but with a few days off for Virginia men's basketball the arena and the team are in for some rest. "You give an extra day of rest and recovery and you're...
cbs19news
Virginia sweeps Baylor in early season top-11 showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No. 1 Virginia handled their first ranked test of the season with a 4-0 sweep of No. 11 Baylor on Sunday at the Boar's Head Sports Club. "We do this to get the guys battle-tested and fine-tuned in the months of January and February and that's what we experienced today just really tough moments," Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said, "Guys battled through, we haven't felt that since May."
cbs19news
Marques Hagans leaving Virginia for Penn State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After more than a decade coaching at his alma mater, Virginia assistant coach Marques Hagans is leaving for a new opportunity at Penn State. Hagans accepted the role of offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Nittany Lions after 12 seasons coaching the...
Albany State basketball splits with Ft. Valley
FORT VALLEY — The Albany State basketball teams split with the Fort Valley State University at the HPE Arena on Saturday evening in Fort Valley. Both games were extremely exciting and entertaining. In the men’s game, the Golden Rams outlasted the Wildcats (69-67) in a thriller in front of...
cbs19news
Citron helps No. 7 Notre Dame rout Virginia 76-54
SOUTH BEND, Ind (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 20 points, hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 7 Notre Dame rout Virginia 76-54 on Sunday. Lauren Ebo added 15 points and a career-high four steals, while Olivia Miles had 12 points and seven assists for the Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-1 ACC).
Albany Herald
Alice Coachman selected for Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame
MACON — Albany native and Olympic champion Alice Coachman is one of four honorees who will be inducted into the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame at Wesleyan College here on March 8. Coachman was the first African American woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal and has...
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
cbs19news
ACPS speaks with other school divisions to improve practice
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After numbers came out in the fall, Albemarle County realized its standards of learning assessment, or “SOL” pass rates, for students of color and low-income families were nowhere near where they should be. For the first time, five Virginia school divisions are...
One Georgia city listed as one of top 52 places to travel in 2023 on NYT list
MACON, Ga — A recent New York Times list highlighting places for people to visit in 2023 listed Macon in a list of 52 cities around the world. The blurb written by Travel Writer for New York Times Ondine Cohane, lists the city’s Native American History, which is highlighted at The Ocmulgee Mounds.
cbs19news
Deeds and UVA police push bill to ban guns on college campuses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local lawmakers are pushing to change gun laws after the deadly shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players. The proposed bill would help keep firearms off of college campuses across the state. Senator Creigh Deeds and UVA Police Chief Tim Longo are at the forefront of this effort.
cbs19news
Pipe replacement work to close part of Nelson County road
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of a Nelson County road will be closed next week for a pipe replacement project. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Cow Hollow Road will be closed to thru traffic between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. The closure will be in place between...
Dublin's Peterbilt truck service center turns town into 'logistics hub'
DUBLIN, Ga. — A new truck sales and service center opened in Dublin, and Laurens County leaders say it's helping to solidify Dublin as a logistics hub. Dublin's new Peterbilt truck service is filling the void for truck drivers who are traveling between Macon and Savannah. Danny Starley, the...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 3 arrested in connection with Warner Robins homicide
UPDATE (1/24): Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Michael Cooper. According to WRPD, 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan of Macon was arrested on January 18 and is being charged with murder and aggravated assault. 22-year-old Tionne Beasley of Macon was arrested January 21s and is being charged...
cbs19news
VDOT preparing for wintry weather
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some roads in the region have now been pretreated ahead of expected wintry precipitation on Wednesday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews have pretreated Interstate 64 west of Charlottesville and Interstate 66. Forecasts are calling for snow in the western and northern parts...
41nbc.com
Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a Staunton resident on Saturday morning. According to police, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Hildebrand Circle, south of the intersection of Balsley Road. A 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on...
cbs19news
Bad Luck Ramen Bar opens Charlottesville location
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There’s a ton to explore here and so I hope that people come down and try something new,” said owner and head brewer Andrew Centofante. The newest brewery to try has just opened in downtown Charlottesville. Bad Luck Ramen Bar features unique...
Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins. According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius...
