A North Pole man is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on murder charges in a double homicide Friday near Delta Junction. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Serkov of North Pole was arraigned Saturday on charges that he shot two men to death the day before at a facility just north of Delta. Fairbanks Correctional Center booking office staff say the presiding magistrate ordered Serkov held on two counts of first-degree murder, and set bail at $2 million.

DELTA JUNCTION, AK ・ 19 HOURS AGO