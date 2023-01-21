Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
North Pole man held in double homicide near Delta Junction
A North Pole man is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on murder charges in a double homicide Friday near Delta Junction. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Serkov of North Pole was arraigned Saturday on charges that he shot two men to death the day before at a facility just north of Delta. Fairbanks Correctional Center booking office staff say the presiding magistrate ordered Serkov held on two counts of first-degree murder, and set bail at $2 million.
travellens.co
25 Best Things to Do in Fairbanks, AK
Fairbanks is not your typical holiday destination. This picturesque city in Alaska lets travelers enjoy many unique things not typically found in tourist hotspots. You can feast your eyes on endless hours of scenic beauty with exquisite natural landscapes. You can also catch a glimpse of the incredible Northern Light...
alaskareporter.com
Hilcorp signs deal with Fairbanks gas utility to truck liquefied natural gas Prudhoe Bay, replacing LNG trucked from Mat-Su
Fairbanks’ Interior Gas Utility, or IGU, has signed agreements with Hilcorp Energy and it Harvest Alaska affiliate to truck liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from the North Slope Fairbanks to supply IGU’s customers in the Interior. IGU is the Fairbanks-area gas utility that now trucks LNG from its...
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: West Valley boys motor past Lathrop in All-Fairbanks O’Brady’s Championship
Ninety-four feet, 32 minutes. The West Valley boys basketball team was relentless. From tip to final buzzer, the Wolfpack applied a frenetic full-court press on defense and a high-octane motion passing game on offense to dispatch their cross-town rival Lathrop Malemutes 81-47 in a championship game with a Fairbanks feel at the O’Brady Invitational at South Anchorage High School Saturday night.
