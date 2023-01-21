ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

dayton247now.com

World War II veteran turns 103

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A veteran of World War II is celebrating a big birthday Monday. Jack Farris is turning 103, according to a Dayton VA Medical Center spokesperson. Farris was born Jan. 23, 1920 in Kentucky, but has spent most of his life in Dayton. Farris served in the...
DAYTON, OH
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE
dayton247now.com

Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location

XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
XENIA, OH
CBS Miami

Students who Shine: Samarah Denis

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Samarah Denis is a senior at Stranahan High School and a participant in JROTC.The 17-year-old teen is soft spoken -- some would say downright quiet, reserved or even shy -- but her uniform tells a different story. Her participation in the extracurricular activity has brought out a different side.Samarah spent four years in the group at high school, where she started as an unassuming freshmen. She has thrived in the JROTC program.Her teachers have seen the progression in her confidence."The level of maturity and the level of responsibility that she holds and displays on a daily basis...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

Meet the candidates for the Miami District 2 special election

Candidates for Miami's District 2 commission seat will speak with voters tonight to share their platforms in advance of the upcoming special election on Feb. 27. This Monday at 6:30 p.m., 13 candidates for the District 2 seat — which oversees downtown, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and much of the city's waterfront land — will meet at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove for candidate interviews.
MIAMI, FL
dayton247now.com

US 35 reopen near Gettysburg Avenue after multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has cleared the accident from its records, indicating the stretch of US 35 is opening back up near the Gettysburg Avenue exit. ---------------------------- EARLIER COVERAGE:. 10 vehicle crash at US-35 at Gettysburg. DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- There has been an accident...
DAYTON, OH
Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

NABJ-South Florida Elects New Officers

MIAMI GARDENS — The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-South Florida) swore in their newly-elected officials at it’s first monthly meeting of the new year. The 2023-2024 chapter officers include:. Calvin Hughes – president. Terrell Forney – vice president. Yovanni Young...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you

MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
dayton247now.com

Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

