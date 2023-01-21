Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
World War II veteran turns 103
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A veteran of World War II is celebrating a big birthday Monday. Jack Farris is turning 103, according to a Dayton VA Medical Center spokesperson. Farris was born Jan. 23, 1920 in Kentucky, but has spent most of his life in Dayton. Farris served in the...
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
Students who Shine: Samarah Denis
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Samarah Denis is a senior at Stranahan High School and a participant in JROTC.The 17-year-old teen is soft spoken -- some would say downright quiet, reserved or even shy -- but her uniform tells a different story. Her participation in the extracurricular activity has brought out a different side.Samarah spent four years in the group at high school, where she started as an unassuming freshmen. She has thrived in the JROTC program.Her teachers have seen the progression in her confidence."The level of maturity and the level of responsibility that she holds and displays on a daily basis...
WSVN-TV
Homeowner has message for thief who took American flag in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeowner can’t believe someone would take his American flag, and he has a message for the thief. Should the crook choose to return, it’s posted for everyone to see. A new American flag is now flying proudly outside of Aldo Ducci’s home in Little...
WSVN-TV
Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
Miami New Times
Paradis Books & Bread 86es Fox News Analyst for Violating Safe Spaces Policy, Faces Backlash
A Fox News analyst walks into a Marxist Miami wine bar. No, it's not the opening line to a joke but rather the impetus for a local small business being put on blast on network TV and social media for "lack of tolerance." The bar is Paradis Books & Bread,...
wlrn.org
Meet the candidates for the Miami District 2 special election
Candidates for Miami's District 2 commission seat will speak with voters tonight to share their platforms in advance of the upcoming special election on Feb. 27. This Monday at 6:30 p.m., 13 candidates for the District 2 seat — which oversees downtown, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and much of the city's waterfront land — will meet at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove for candidate interviews.
dayton247now.com
US 35 reopen near Gettysburg Avenue after multi-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has cleared the accident from its records, indicating the stretch of US 35 is opening back up near the Gettysburg Avenue exit. ---------------------------- EARLIER COVERAGE:. 10 vehicle crash at US-35 at Gettysburg. DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- There has been an accident...
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
sflcn.com
NABJ-South Florida Elects New Officers
MIAMI GARDENS — The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-South Florida) swore in their newly-elected officials at it’s first monthly meeting of the new year. The 2023-2024 chapter officers include:. Calvin Hughes – president. Terrell Forney – vice president. Yovanni Young...
dayton247now.com
Foodbank receives $1.6 million in funding to provide 'flexibility' for emergency response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to the Dayton Foodbank, one-in-six families struggle with food insecurity. Thanks to a new house bill signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, they are hoping to help even more families. Gov. DeWine allocated $25 million to state food banks; the Dayton Foodbank will be getting a...
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami park
At least eight people — including two juveniles — were injured Sunday evening following a shooting at a Miami park, according to authorities. Details are still emerging from the incident, which occurred in an area of Little River Park, located northwest of downtown Miami.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSVN-TV
Police officers, community come together for kickball tournament in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kickball tournament that brought police officers and the community kicked off in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Ninth Annual “Homerun for Heroes” Kickball Tournament took place Saturday morning at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, located in the area of Southwest 79th Street and 114th Avenue.
Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
dayton247now.com
Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
WSVN-TV
‘The results speak for themselves’: BCPS superintendent to present list of accomplishments before board
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools’ superintendent stated her case on why she should keep her job, days before the school board is once again scheduled to decide whether she stays or goes. It has been a tumultuous few months for Dr. Vickie Cartwright as she...
Comments / 0