mynbc5.com
Plow drivers stay busy in Southern Vermont after major snowstorm
KILLINGTON, Vt. — After our region was hit hard by a winter storm last week, snow struck the area once again overnight on Sunday, with southern Vermont getting the lion's share of snow. Some areas, like Killington, received as much as 8 inches of snow through Monday. Local snowplow...
WCAX
Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
WCAX
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
21-year-old college student dies in skiing accident in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old college student died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire last week, according to officials. Benjamin Bennett, known to be an experienced skier, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 18, after he was separated from a group of friends while skiing. The Summit patrol team said Bennett was found in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail after being missing for 90 minutes.
mychamplainvalley.com
Lake Placid business owners have mixed reactions to FISU Games turnout
Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out. Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As...
Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat
Andrew and Hannah Christiansen purchased the formerly troubled business last year. To counter a history of safety concerns at the location, they have partnered with social service agencies on community outreach. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat.
newyorkalmanack.com
Valcour Island in the Early 20th Century
In this program, Roger Harwood will give a presentation featuring photos and stories of the long gone community of farmers and camps which thrived on Valcour Island. This program will begin at 6:45 pm and is free and open to the public. The Clinton County Historical Association is located at 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh. For more information visit their website or call (518) 561-0340.
mynbc5.com
First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March
WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
This Place in History: The National Clothespin Co.
Manufacturing of wooden clothespins was once a major industry in Montpelier.
Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks
Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
WCAX
Vermonters readying their 'flipper fingers' for historic pinball tournament
How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city's Old North End for the homeless. Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Lawyers in BHS contamination case agree to delay demolition
Monday night, Burlington City Councilors voted on minor changes to the city's redistricting map going before voters on Town Meeting Day. Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. Updated: 9 hours ago. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the...
Stowe Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend
The 49th annual Stowe Winter Carnival will kick off this weekend. One of the main attractions of the festival is the towns’ ice carving competition. “The best thing anyone can say in the ice sculpture business is you’re the artist,” says reigning champion Murray Long. “[We] Take a idea and run with it. We can […]
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont Yankee Sportsman’s Show draws in exhibitors
ESSEX JUNCTION, VT – Dozens of exhibitors gather in Essex Junction for Vermont’s 2023 Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show. Housed at the Champlain Valley Expo Center, the 29th annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show began Friday, and will continue through the weekend. This massive exposition is where hunters,...
newportdispatch.com
Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark
JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
Look: Non-native snake found in bathroom at New Hampshire business
Authorities in New Hampshire were summoned to a local business for an unusual situation -- a snake in the bathroom.
WCAX
Owner of Worcester business hopes to rebuild after fire
WORCESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A home-based business in Worcester was destroyed by fire Saturday. “I’ve dealt with a fire before. I’ve seen other fires. I’ve helped people who’ve had fires. So, I knew immediately,” said Peter Comart, describing his first reaction to the fire that destroyed his home-based Garden Mats business over the weekend.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
