Waitsfield, VT

mynbc5.com

Plow drivers stay busy in Southern Vermont after major snowstorm

KILLINGTON, Vt. — After our region was hit hard by a winter storm last week, snow struck the area once again overnight on Sunday, with southern Vermont getting the lion's share of snow. Some areas, like Killington, received as much as 8 inches of snow through Monday. Local snowplow...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week

Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
VERMONT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

21-year-old college student dies in skiing accident in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old college student died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire last week, according to officials. Benjamin Bennett, known to be an experienced skier, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 18, after he was separated from a group of friends while skiing. The Summit patrol team said Bennett was found in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail after being missing for 90 minutes.
FRANCONIA, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Lake Placid business owners have mixed reactions to FISU Games turnout

Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out. Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As...
LAKE PLACID, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Valcour Island in the Early 20th Century

In this program, Roger Harwood will give a presentation featuring photos and stories of the long gone community of farmers and camps which thrived on Valcour Island. This program will begin at 6:45 pm and is free and open to the public. The Clinton County Historical Association is located at 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh. For more information visit their website or call (518) 561-0340.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March

WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
WILLISTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks

Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Lawyers in BHS contamination case agree to delay demolition

Monday night, Burlington City Councilors voted on minor changes to the city's redistricting map going before voters on Town Meeting Day. Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. Updated: 9 hours ago. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the...
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Stowe Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend

The 49th annual Stowe Winter Carnival will kick off this weekend. One of the main attractions of the festival is the towns’ ice carving competition. “The best thing anyone can say in the ice sculpture business is you’re the artist,” says reigning champion Murray Long. “[We] Take a idea and run with it. We can […]
STOWE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont Yankee Sportsman’s Show draws in exhibitors

ESSEX JUNCTION, VT – Dozens of exhibitors gather in Essex Junction for Vermont’s 2023 Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show. Housed at the Champlain Valley Expo Center, the 29th annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show began Friday, and will continue through the weekend. This massive exposition is where hunters,...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark

JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
JAY, VT
WCAX

Owner of Worcester business hopes to rebuild after fire

WORCESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A home-based business in Worcester was destroyed by fire Saturday. “I’ve dealt with a fire before. I’ve seen other fires. I’ve helped people who’ve had fires. So, I knew immediately,” said Peter Comart, describing his first reaction to the fire that destroyed his home-based Garden Mats business over the weekend.
WORCESTER, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Dixie

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest

RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT

