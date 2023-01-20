Read full article on original website
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Bowers and Wilkins launch S2 versions of Pi7 and Pi5 wireless earbuds
British hi-fi brand Bowers & Wilkins has launched new versions of its Pi7 and Pi5 true wireless, featuring upgrades in several areas. The most notable boost for its Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 is an increase in battery life, extended by five hours for each model, bringing them to 16 and 19 hours respectively.
