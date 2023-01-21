Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
