Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead after single-car crash while fleeing police Monday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person died after fleeing police and crashing on Monday in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that shortly after 11:30 a.m. a St. Louis County police officer in the North County Precinct attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer on westbound Chambers Road from Lord Drive. The driver failed to yield, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Boys reportedly damage gate at Arnold rec center outdoor pool

Arnold Police are trying to identify two boys who reportedly broke into the outdoor pool area at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. They allegedly were seen playing on the water slides, and rec center employees chased them away before officers arrived, Arnold Police reported. Employees called police...
ARNOLD, MO

