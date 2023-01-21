Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Related
Police: Thieves hit south St. Louis County gas stations, steal purses from cars
The St. Louis County Police Department is warning the public about a rise in thefts at south country gas stations. More specifically, police say thieves are taking off with women's purses left behind in cars at several gas stations.
KSDK
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
KMOV
Concrete contractor facing lawsuits for allegedly scamming people out of thousands
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri concrete contractor has been working under the radar for years and taking on new jobs despite a trail of lawsuits, a police investigation, and court orders to pay back tens of thousands of dollars. Dan Carbone is based out of Franklin County. He’s been...
KMOV
Police: carjackings are connected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
Police, court disagree over the release of teens 'armed with modified guns' connected with City Foundry car break-ins
ST. LOUIS — During an interview with 5 On Your Side on Monday, Gail Watkins, with Mothers Advocating Safe Streets made a comment on the minds of many. "It just baffles me to put them back into the hands of their parents," Watkins said. She's talking about two teens...
Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate fatal shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night. The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a man shot in his chest inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 dead after single-car crash while fleeing police Monday in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person died after fleeing police and crashing on Monday in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that shortly after 11:30 a.m. a St. Louis County police officer in the North County Precinct attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer on westbound Chambers Road from Lord Drive. The driver failed to yield, according to police.
'If people are afraid, they're not going to be coming': Alderwoman calls for action after string of car break-ins in Midtown
ST. LOUIS — An alderwoman is calling for action, after car thieves targeted parking lots at two new hotspots in Midtown St. Louis. One of the break-ins ended with shots being fired at police. The gunfire happened on Saturday night, Jan. 21, as police were investigating car break-ins outside...
Kia, Hyundai owners may not be able to get coverage at some major insurance companies
ST. LOUIS — Some insurance companies are refusing coverage for people who own Kias and Hyundais. 5 On Your Side has reported these car thefts around the St. Louis area for more than a year now. This surge in stolen vehicles is the reason for the restrictions. 5 On...
myleaderpaper.com
Boys reportedly damage gate at Arnold rec center outdoor pool
Arnold Police are trying to identify two boys who reportedly broke into the outdoor pool area at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. They allegedly were seen playing on the water slides, and rec center employees chased them away before officers arrived, Arnold Police reported. Employees called police...
KMOV
15-year-old boy sent home with parents after parking lot gunfight, found with fully automatic handgun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following a gunfight on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins in the...
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
Frustration mounts after spree of overnight car break-ins at The Grove
A spree of car break-ins overnight in The Grove neighborhood leaves many cars damaged and many drivers frustrated.
Alleged Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder Appears in St. Louis Court
Prosecutors say Brian Richard Kelly was out on bail and driving a stolen car when he killed two women in a collision
Car thieves target Armory, City Foundry over the weekend in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins in midtown St. Louis over the weekend. Several happened at Armory STL on Friday and more at City Foundry STL on Saturday night, which ended with shots being fired at police. 5 On Your Side spoke with...
Friends of Bob Kramer say demolition of burned-out building prevented them from saving marionettes
People are questioning the speedy demolition of a building in the Central West End the day after a deadly fire.
1 dead in crash at Riverview and Chambers in north St. Louis
A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade police.
smithmountainlake.com
Hiker shares details of dangerous Mount Baldy trek: 'It was pretty much just death on both sides'
MOUNT BALDY, California (KABC) -- As search and rescue crews continue to work tirelessly to locate two missing hikers in the San Gabriel Mountains, one of which is British actor Julian Sands, another hiker recently found himself in danger on Mount Baldy. Tack Sappington went hiking Friday, Jan. 13, the...
Police shot at while investigating car break-ins on City Foundry STL parking lot
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating reported car break-ins that took place Saturday night in a parking lot of the City Foundry STL where gunshots were also heard. According to police, at 10 p.m. officers arrived at the south parking lot at 3730 Foundry...
KMOV
Hours before boy drowned at St. Louis County summer camp, records show he was injured ice skating
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The News 4 Investigates team recently obtained records that showed hours before TJ Mister drowned at a summer camp run by St. Louis County that he was injured while ice skating. The county records showed the 6-year-old fell and hit his head while ice...
Comments / 0