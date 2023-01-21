ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

FOX Carolina

Asheville PD investigating after driver goes airborne, dies days later

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a driver, three days following a crash on Riverside Drive. Police said on Jan. 19, 18-year-old Kaydon Lucian Sellers was heading south on Riverside Drive around 7:30 p.m. when he went off the road at a high rate of speed. Sellars then lost control of the SUV while attempting to come back onto the road, became airborne and then hit a pole.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
MURPHY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find suspect in kidnapping, assault after woman escapes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found the suspect in a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Man shot during drug debt fight in Spindale, police say

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a fight over drug debts escalated to a shootout in Spindale on Sunday afternoon, and the man who was shot may also be charged. Investigators said two men were arguing outside a house on Wallace Street about money owed for drugs when the shooting happened.
SPINDALE, NC
WYFF4.com

Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say

The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man shot trying to stop suspect from breaking into car

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to Sea Grit Court at around 3 a.m. and found the victim, who’d been shot at least once. According to officers, the victim...
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSB Radio

GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC

