Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Related
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after driver goes airborne, dies days later
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a driver, three days following a crash on Riverside Drive. Police said on Jan. 19, 18-year-old Kaydon Lucian Sellers was heading south on Riverside Drive around 7:30 p.m. when he went off the road at a high rate of speed. Sellars then lost control of the SUV while attempting to come back onto the road, became airborne and then hit a pole.
FOX Carolina
Large quantity of meth found during traffic stop in NC, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after a large quantity of meth was seized during a traffic stop overnight. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 2 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hollis Road near Jack Moore...
FOX Carolina
Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
WARNING: Razor blades found in North Carolina gas pump handles, police say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Police officers in western North Carolina are warning people after razor blades were found in gas pump handles in multiple locations, the Forest City Police Department reported. The Department of Agriculture found the first razors at three businesses during a routine inspection, which prompted a...
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
FOX Carolina
Man shot in neck multiple times during large fight in Spindale, police say
Spindale, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in the neck and several others were arrested after a fight occurred on Sunday. Spindale police said officers responded to an area on Wallace Street on Sunday, Jan. 22 at...
Man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in a truck in McDowell Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.
smithmountainlake.com
Firing range endangers lives, property, some Rutherford County homeowners say
RUTHERFORDTON, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Some homeowners in rural Rutherfordton said a nearby shooting range has them fearing for their lives. And, they said, they’ve lost their tranquil existence in the rural countryside amid what they characterize as incessant gunfire five days a week. “I called Rutherford County,” Randy...
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find suspect in kidnapping, assault after woman escapes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found the suspect in a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
WLOS.com
Man shot during drug debt fight in Spindale, police say
SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a fight over drug debts escalated to a shootout in Spindale on Sunday afternoon, and the man who was shot may also be charged. Investigators said two men were arguing outside a house on Wallace Street about money owed for drugs when the shooting happened.
WLOS.com
No charges filed after school employee allegedly taped an elementary student to a chair
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says, following an investigation, no charges will be filed against a teacher who reportedly taped an elementary student to a chair. On Jan. 12, Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed with News 13 that a now-former...
WYFF4.com
Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say
The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man shot trying to stop suspect from breaking into car
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to Sea Grit Court at around 3 a.m. and found the victim, who’d been shot at least once. According to officers, the victim...
wspa.com
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
WYFF4.com
Woman, man attacked by pack of dogs near Seneca, sending 1 to hospital, deputies say
SENECA, S.C. — A pack of dogs attacked an Upstate man and woman Monday, sending the man to the hospital, officials said. Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to Burns Drive, near Seneca. Watt said a woman...
One dead following hit-and-run in Boiling Springs, police say
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Boiling Springs Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead. Police said the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue. At the scene, police found a crash involving a vehicle and...
WSB Radio
GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
Comments / 0