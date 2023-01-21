ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

uicflames.com

Women's Tennis Falls to Notre Dame on the Road Sunday

SOUTH BEND, IND. – The UIC women's tennis team played its second of back-to-back matches Sunday, as it traveled to Notre Dame for an afternoon match against the Fighting Irish. The Flames took their first ever doubles point from a Power-5 opponent, as well as their first ever singles number one victory over a Power-5 school. UIC also played the Fighting Irish closer (5-2) than any opponent on the weekend (Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 7-0, Butler 6-1, and Xavier 7-0). The Flames would earn the doubles point with victories at the number two (Natalia Nikolopoulou & Cora-Lynn von Dungern 6-2) and number three (Tamara Malazonia & Zara Ryan 7-5) spots. UIC was down 5-4 at third doubles (Ryan and Malazonia), and would come back and win 7-5 to clinch the doubles point.
CHICAGO, IL
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
CHARLES CITY, IA
AOL Corp

Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch

WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
POSTVILLE, IA
97X

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries

On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
MARION, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
kwayradio.com

Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
EVANSDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 44-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Mitchel has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after robbing a taxi over a decade ago. In the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he robbed a Century cab on April 29, 2011, and took money and personal effects from the driver. Evidence admitted at the trial, showed the cab driver died of multiple stab wounds she sustained during the robbery. Investigators say Mitchell used the robbery proceeds to purchase crack cocaine.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Howard County company gets state tax breaks for $48 million expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Howard County business is getting tax breaks to support an expansion. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board on Friday approved High Quality Jobs tax benefits for Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs. The company opened in 2017 and buys livestock from more than 400 independent cattle producers in northeastern Iowa.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
edglentoday.com

CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal

More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on https://apnews.com/article/covid-health-business-strikes-burlington-4924a7fba05c27d962cbb23a8b382c4d">strike since last May approved a new contract Saturday with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment. The United Auto Workers said union members in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal two weeks after they...
RACINE, WI

