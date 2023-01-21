SOUTH BEND, IND. – The UIC women's tennis team played its second of back-to-back matches Sunday, as it traveled to Notre Dame for an afternoon match against the Fighting Irish. The Flames took their first ever doubles point from a Power-5 opponent, as well as their first ever singles number one victory over a Power-5 school. UIC also played the Fighting Irish closer (5-2) than any opponent on the weekend (Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 7-0, Butler 6-1, and Xavier 7-0). The Flames would earn the doubles point with victories at the number two (Natalia Nikolopoulou & Cora-Lynn von Dungern 6-2) and number three (Tamara Malazonia & Zara Ryan 7-5) spots. UIC was down 5-4 at third doubles (Ryan and Malazonia), and would come back and win 7-5 to clinch the doubles point.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO