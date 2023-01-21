ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-YEAR NHL VETERAN EXPECTED TO BE APART OF VANCOUVER'S NEW COACHING STAFF

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to formally announce their coaching change on Monday with a press conference introducing Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss. In the past week, questions have arose regarding who would be on the new coaching staff and Sergei Gonchar's name was brought up, with it being more and more likely that he'll either be an assistant or in an advisory role.
markerzone.com

NEW YORK RANGERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed forward Jonny Brodzinski on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Brodzinski, 29, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2013 and spent parts of four seasons in their organization before moving on to the San Jose Sharks and then the New York Rangers.
markerzone.com

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL - BOUDREAU RELIEVED OF COACHING DUTIES, CANUCKS ANNOUNCE REPLACEMENT

The Vancouver Canucks have officially relieved Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull of their coaching duties. The team also announced that Rick Tocchet will assume the head coaching position. Retired NHL defensemen and Stanley Cup champions Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will also join Tocchet's staff; the former as an assistant, the latter as a Defensive Development Coach.
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Colorado Avalanche forward Anton Blidh and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Dryden Hunt have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. Blidh, 27, signed with the Avalanche last summer after parts of seven seasons in the Boston Bruins organization. He's split time this...
markerzone.com

NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION

The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
markerzone.com

TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE

Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Yardbarker

Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet

The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
markerzone.com

PIERRE LEBRUN REVEALS WHEN ERIK KARLSSON IS MOST LIKELY TO BE TRADED

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is either going to be a wild, wild time, or it's going to be a total dud. The duality between teams shooting their shot at the Stanley Cup or opting for a total tank-job is the highest it's been in years. In that sense, lots...
Yardbarker

3 Maple Leafs Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is going to be a busy man ahead of the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. The team is in the thick of the Stanley Cup Playoff race and will certainly be buyers ahead of the deadline this season. Dubas is going to whatever it takes to upgrade the roster as he’s looking to be loyal to his players and give them the best chance to succeed this postseason.
NHL

2023 All-Star Game lines as selected by NHL.com

Staff writers decide how talent in each division should be arranged in Florida on Feb. 4. The debate over how players in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game should be deployed can begin in earnest now that the rosters are filled. The final 12 players were added Jan. 19 through...
markerzone.com

CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY

The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
markerzone.com

MATHIEU OLIVIER TAKES A FEW BIG PUNCHES FROM MILAN LUCIC IN BIG BOY TILT

Few guys in the NHL are tough enough to stand toe-to-toe with Milan Lucic. Mathieu Olivier is definitely in Lucic's weight class but not quite on the same level. Lucic isn't new to this, he's true to this. The Blue Jackets' enforcer held his own, but he kind of took a pounding.
markerzone.com

JOHNNY GAUDREAU GIVEN STANDING OVATION IN RETURN TO CALGARY (VIDEO)

The fans may have booed him whenever he touched the puck and during his penalty shot in the first period, but those boos were quickly ended once the Calgary Flames played a video tribute for their former star, Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau didn't watch most of the video tribute, keeping his...
