Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a robbery suspect who attempted to steal money from a convenience store at knife point last week. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the La Mexico convenience store, located at 14737 US Expressway 83 on Sunday, Jan. 15 and were told a male subject entered the business and was brandishing a knife, according to a news release.
kurv.com
Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
kurv.com
Willacy County Man To Plead Guilty In Illegal Gambling Scheme
A Willacy County man plans to plead guilty to charges connected to an illegal gambling operation that ran for more than a year. Rene Gamez, Junior filed a notice in U.S. District Court in McAllen last week that he plans to change his plea. Gamez owned a game room in Raymondville that gave silver pellets to those who won games on eight-liners he operated.
Sheriff’s Office cites death of missing man as ‘accidental drowning’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police on Monday confirmed a body found near Donna was that of a missing Weslaco man and revealed that his death was determined to be an accidental drowning. Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was found dead at about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday just north of Mile 9 North and Goolie Road, outside the […]
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Weslaco man found dead from 'accidental drowning'
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have determined the cause of death of a 30-year-old Weslaco man found dead near Donna as 'accidental drowning", a news release from the department said. Jesus Angel Romo was last seen on Monday leaving Wings and Rings, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office. Romo...
KRGV
Police awaiting search warrant for former Mission IDEA teacher accused of improper relationship with student
Mission police are working to get a search warrant for the home of a teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Karen Sosa, a former Mission IDEA teacher, is accused of having a sexual encounter with a student. Police arrested Sosa on Thursday. Investigators say she messaged...
cw39.com
Video: Smuggler leads troopers on chase before crashing into ranch fence, migrants bail out
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Jan. 19 on Highway...
KRGV
Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out
A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night. Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail. Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it. "I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident...
KRGV
Driver hospitalized after crashing into train in Mission
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. No charges are expected to be filed after an 82-year-old woman crashed into a train, according to the Mission Police Department. The crash happened Monday off of Business 83 and Shary Road at around 7 p.m., police said. Mission police say Anita...
KRGV
Driver charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Harlingen crash
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a collision that killed two people and injured others on Friday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter, according to a news release. Harlingen police were dispatched to...
Judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a special condition to her supervised release, a woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Chelsea Madill was sentenced Jan. 9 to three years of supervised release with a special condition that she must “participate and complete […]
Officer spots truck spinning circles in a parking lot, arrests 27-year-old mom
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been taken into custody after police alleged she was driving in circles at a parking lot and then hit an officer with a car door as she got out of the truck, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Ashley Nicole Pompa, 27, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Jan. […]
Search for missing Brownsville man going on day 11
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family […]
KRGV
Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force, tackling security concerns
Brownsville Independent School District is expanding its police force. Fourteen new officers have been added to the department. There is no downtime for the Brownsville ISD police and security department. "Our police officers are out there on holidays, spring break, you name it we're there. We're taking care of schools...
After stopping young driver, HPD finds multiple drugs at Harlingen home
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The traffic stop of a minor in possession of marijuana lead investigators to discover more drugs at a Harlingen residence, police said Monday. At about 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Harlingen police conducted a traffic stop on a minor at the intersection of J Street and Frontage Road for multiple traffic […]
Social media post results in 2 men arrested for assault, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a video footage outside a local bar caught the police department’s attention, police said. His black shirt is ripped and he runs for help, but men catch him and continue the assault. Domingo Gonzalez, 23; and Canek Guerra, 25; were taken into custody on charges of […]
Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
Harlingen police warn public after string of card skimmers found
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is warning the community about card-skimming thefts after three gas station pumps were tampered with in the past month. A skimmer is a device installed on card readers that collect card numbers. According to Harlingen police, thieves can later recover and use information from the skimmer to […]
KRGV
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
Comments / 0