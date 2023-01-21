Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
depaulbluedemons.com
DePaul Travels East for Monday Night Matchup with No. 5 Connecticut
STORRS, Conn. – DePaul women's basketball is back in action on Monday evening as the Blue Demons visit Gampel Pavilion to take on the fifth-ranked Connecticut Huskies at 6 p.m. CT. The contest, originally scheduled for Jan. 8, will be aired on SNY regionally as well as streamed on...
thechampaignroom.com
Bryant’s big shot secures No. 21 Illinois’ 16th win
EVANSTON, Ill. — “Winner of the paint will win the game.” - Coach Shauna Green. In front of a pro-Illini crowd on the road in Evanston, Illinois was able to pull out a tightly contested 67-64 win over Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. A rough shooting performance by...
depaulbluedemons.com
DePaul’s Late Rally Falls Short in 81-72 Setback to St. John’s
CHICAGO – A late fourth-quarter rally fell just short as DePaul dropped an 81-72 decision to St. John's on Saturday afternoon at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons held a three-point edge at halftime, but a big third quarter was the difference as the Red Storm outscored the Blue Demons 25-13 in that span.
depaulbluedemons.com
DePaul Falls to North Texas
DENTON, Texas – The DePaul women's tennis team suffered their first setback of the young season on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Demons were defeated by the University of North Texas Mean Green 0-7. The contest began with doubles matchups. Lenka Antonijevic and Yuliya Kizelbasheva teamed up on the No. 1 court, but ultimately fell to their opponent 2-6. Greta Carbone and Hannah Smith battled back from a slight deficit, but ended up falling 7-6 which gave UNT the early lead.
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car
Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
WSPY NEWS
“Just a little weird”: Hanging out with a yesteryear brand of Illinois rockers
Gone were the long hair and bell bottom blue jeans of their days. Not a sniff of marijuana drifted in the cold night air. No albums, eight-tracks, or cassettes around. But they gathered, now as grandparents and senior citizens, on Cass Street in Joliet to worship rock-and-roll, Illinois style that is.
One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois
An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
Chicago Concerts 2023: A List of Popular Artists Coming to the City This Year
If you're looking for something fun to do in Chicago, then you're in luck. There are a number of well-known music artists heading to the Windy City in 2023. From iconic pop artists like Madonna, to R&B sensations like SZA, there's something for every type of music lover on our list.
Illinois police looking for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was...
Suburban firefighter with terminal cancer dies after emotional escort home with fiancée, dog
There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, as the suburban firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.
Illinois Man Runs From Cops And Arrested For Going Over 100 MPH
This Illinois driver must've really had somewhere to go because the police clocked him going over 100 mph. Have you ever been driving along on the highway at a pretty good clip? Maybe, going around 85. Then a car flies by you. I immediately try to figure out how fast they're going. Back in the day, I was a passenger in a vehicle going around 100 mph. Personally, I will keep the cruise set at the most 80. I can't afford a ticket.
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Legendary Chicago Radio Host Lin Brehmer Dies at 68 After Long Cancer Battle
Legendary Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer has passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer, officials at WXRT said Sunday morning. WXRT's Terri Hemmert revealed in a statement that Brehmer had passed away early Sunday morning. "It is with a heavy heart that we must...
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
myozarksonline.com
Dixon Motorist Injured in Early Saturday Morning Collision
A two-vehicle traffic accident this morning at one-fifty has resulted in injuries for a Pulaski County motorist. The highway patrol reports that 34-year-old Joshua B. Rollins of Dixon received moderate injuries when his 2014 Toyota Tundra struck the rear of a 2015 Volvo VNL, driven by 44-year-old Pavlo Korniyenko of Chicago, Illinois.
Comments / 0