Obituary for Lacy Bernard Hall of Southern Pines
Lacy Bernard Hall, 61, of Southern Pines, passed away on January 18, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Born on August 31, 1961 in Camden, New Jersey to Frances and James Hall, Sr. Lacy never met a stranger anywhere he went. The thing that brought him the most joy was...
Obituary for Brenda Thomas Campbell of Cameron
Brenda Thomas Campbell, age 83, of Cameron, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. A Home Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Lewis Ring and Pastor Tom Everett officiating. Burial will follow at Pineywood Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2.
Obituary for Willie Elijah Campbell of Southern Pines
Mr. Willie Elijah Campbell, 54, of Southern Pines, NC, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. Visitation: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 6:00 – 7:00 PM, Mcleod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Funeral Service: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 2:00 PM,...
Obituary for John Maher of Southern Pines
John Maher, age 83, of Southern Pines, passed on Friday, January 20th at his home. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines Friday, January 27th, at 9:30 a.m. John was born June 6th, 1939, in the Bronx, New York, to...
Town awarded grant to study historic West Southern Pines assets
The National Park Service has awarded the Town of Southern Pines a $75,000 Underrepresented Community Grant. Southern Pines was the only municipality in North Carolina to receive this grant and will use it to help survey and document important historic assets in the West Southern Pines community. West Southern Pines...
Is the old Carthage jail haunted?
There are rumors the old Carthage jail is haunted, and Pee Dee Region Paranormal, LLC visited to find out. The Town of Carthage partnered with Pee Dee Region Paranormal, LLC to investigate the old Carthage jail. It has two cells and a larger outer room. Bars are on the high, small windows, and the structure is empty.
Teen injured in shooting at Aberdeen home
The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Someone shot into a home in the 100 block of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen and hit a teenager shortly after 4:30 a.m. “Responding deputies located a 17-year-old juvenile inside the residence who had sustained a...
