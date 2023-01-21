Brenda Thomas Campbell, age 83, of Cameron, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. A Home Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Lewis Ring and Pastor Tom Everett officiating. Burial will follow at Pineywood Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2.

CAMERON, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO