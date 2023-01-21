EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Bucknell women's tennis team fell 7-0 to Rutgers at the East Brunswick Racquet Club in the first match of the spring schedule on Saturday. The Bison moved to 2-2 (0-0 PL) with the loss to the Big Ten foe and were swept for the first time after winning two of their three duals during the fall campaign.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO