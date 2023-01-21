Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Men's Basketball Falls to Holy Cross 80-73
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Will Batchelder scored a game-high 22 points and spearheaded a big 3-point shooting performance for Holy Cross in an 80-73 win over Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison received 17 points and nine rebounds from Alex Timmerman but couldn't get enough stops down the stretch in a tight game.
Wrestling Handed First EIWA Loss to Drexel, 23-13
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell wrestling team dropped its first EIWA match of the season to Drexel 23-13 Sunday at Davis Gym. Drexel's three nationally-ranked wrestlers combined for 10 team points, and the Dragons used a 17-0 run to erase an early 10-6 Bison lead. Bucknell (4-4, 3-1 EIWA)...
Women's Track & Field Wins the Gulden Invitational; Men Finish Second
LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison track and field teams competed at the Gulden Invitational on Saturday. It was a rare scoring meet, and the men's team earned second while the women's team defended Gerhard Fieldhouse and won first place. Men's Standings. Placement/Team Score. 1. Shippensburg 148. 2. Bucknell 143. 3....
Women's Swim & Dive Tops Lehigh 181-109 on Senior Day
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's swimming & diving team improved to 6-2 (5-2 PL) with a 181-109 victory over Lehigh, which concluded the team's dual meet competition this season. The Bison took first place in nine events and finished as runners-up in seven more. Bucknell also claimed the top three spots in three different races against the Mountain Hawks.
Men's Swim & Dive Posts Commanding 194-73 Win Over Lehigh
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell men's swimming & diving team rounded out its dual meet schedule with a dominant 194-73 victory over rival Lehigh Saturday at Kinney Natatorium. The Bison took first place in 11 events and finished runners-up in 10 events. Bucknell also finished 1-2-3 in five different races.
Women's Tennis Falls 7-0 to Rutgers in First Spring Match
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Bucknell women's tennis team fell 7-0 to Rutgers at the East Brunswick Racquet Club in the first match of the spring schedule on Saturday. The Bison moved to 2-2 (0-0 PL) with the loss to the Big Ten foe and were swept for the first time after winning two of their three duals during the fall campaign.
Men’s Tennis Drops 6-1 Verdict to Delaware
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Freshman Amar Tahirovic was a straight-sets winner at No. 2 singles, but Delaware won three three-setters on the way to a 6-1 victory over the Bison on Saturday afternoon at the Central PA Tennis Center. Harrison Gold and Brendan McDonald posted a 6-3 win at...
