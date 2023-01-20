Read full article on original website
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Wolters Kluwer N.V. WTKWY: This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV...
Will Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). This company, which is in the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.50%....
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks.
Investors wouldn’t be blamed for sizing up the first losing week in three for the S&P 500 and decide to start the weekend early. Stocks are on the rise in early action, but that won’t sway five-day losses. A mixed bag of data this week has reigniting worries...
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Why Par Petroleum (PARR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Par Petroleum (PARR), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice...
Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
HOLX vs. EW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with Hologic (HOLX) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.91%. A...
Will W.R. Berkley's (WRB) Beat Streak Continue in Q4 Earnings?
W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 26 after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 25.63%. Factors to Consider. Gross premiums written in the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to have...
DTEGY or BCE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Communication Services sector might want to consider either Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) or BCE (BCE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
EcoR1 Capital, LLC Updates Holdings in Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Fintel reports that EcoR1 Capital, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,478,050 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD). This represents 5.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 27, 2022 they reported 4,278,069 shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in...
Power Corp of Canada Updates Holdings in Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU)
Fintel reports that Power Corp of Canada has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,937,730 shares of Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU). This represents 3.9% of the company. In the last filing dated January 31, 2020 they reported owning 8.90% of the company, indicating no...
Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Concrete Pumping (BBCP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A quarter...
