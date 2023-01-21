ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

A 2023 roadmap for the Detroit Lions' offseason

Allen Park — The offseason arrived for the Detroit Lions at least one week earlier than the team had hoped. Despite winning eight of their final 10 games, the Lions were left on the outside of the NFC playoff picture after losing a head-to-head tie breaker to the Seattle Seahawks, who claimed the conference's seventh and final seed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions' Campbell not a finalist for Coach of the Year; Hutchinson, Johnson in mix for awards

Allen Park — The Associated Press released a list of finalists for its offseason awards on Wednesday, and Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell didn't make the cut for the group's Coach of the Year honors. That award will be given to Brian Daboll, of the New York Giants, Jacksonville's Doug Pederson or San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan when announced early next month.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bengals return to AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati's defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit News

Two Detroit Lions defenders make PFWA's All-Rookie team

Allen Park — For the third time, and first since 1997, two Detroit Lions rookie defensive players were named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were selected to the squad, making the Lions one of seven teams represented by two selections.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

Orchard Park, N.Y. – Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit News

Wayne State to expand program helping college dropouts get their degrees

Detroit — Wayne State University plans to announce Tuesday that it’s expanding its debt forgiveness program, casting a wider net to lure back adults with college credits so they can earn their degrees. The university is expanding its Warrior Way Back, a 2018 initiative that forgives students up...
DETROIT, MI

