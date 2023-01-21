In a brazen act of violence, a man was robbed and shot in broad daylight near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Orlando. According to eyewitnesses, the man, a passenger in a vehicle, was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard. As both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. But in a cruel twist of fate, a shadowy figure crept up to the victim's car, snatched his backpack, and sparked a heated argument.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO