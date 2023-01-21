Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Vero Beach, Florida, Compound Villa Paradiso Lists for $60M
A still-under-construction, 21,000-square-foot oceanfront property with 155 ft of waterfront in Vero Beach, Florida, has been listed for $60 million, a file for the town. Developer Nathan Saks bought the 2.5-acre parcel for about $3.5 million in 2018. On it, he and Victor Hernandez of Haute and Boss are co-developing an property with 4 stand-alone buildings: a 14,700-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom major home; a visitor home with its personal personal pool; a totally geared up spa, wellness & health heart; and a safety workplace, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
sebastiandaily.com
American POW-MIA Monument Coming Soon to Riverview Park in Sebastian
Sons of The American Legion-Squad 189 of Sebastian have begun planning to unveil the newest monument to be erected at Riverview Park in Sebastian. “The monument will be unveiled and dedicated to the honor of the 82000+ American POW-MIAs still unaccounted for since WWI,” Past Commander Peter Puzzo told Sebastian Daily.
mynews13.com
Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
Custodian at Space Coast High School threatens student with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A high school custodian in Brevard County was arrested after he threatened a student with a razor, according to deputies. On Friday, Jan. 20, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Baillaregon after he threatened a student with a razor in the school bathroom the day before.
fox35orlando.com
Merritt Island teens charged after entering into several cars at condo complex: Police
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Police have charged two Merritt Island teens with vehicle burglary after they were caught entering into cars at a condominium complex. Cocoa Beach police said they responded to the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Blvd regarding "suspicious persons in the parking area" of a condominium complex.
Vero’s Heroes: Ricky Ray is a Rare Bird
Ricky Ray holds nothing back in his volunteer work for the Pelican Island Audubon Society
Locally Owned Bar in Palm Bay Seems to be Undergoing Changes
"Our owner was inspired to open Pour 4 by her experiences working as a wine-tasting host at a boutique, family-owned winery in wine country in Sonoma, California.”
WESH
Construction on Osceola County toll road extension will start next year
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority say Poinciana Parkway will soon be extended by about three miles to help with traffic flow. Drivers passing through Poinciana on Monday were excited about the project. “Extending the roadways would probably help out a lot, especially with...
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
The Mad Utter to Open Rockledge Location
“Our ice cream is something straight out of a fairy tale. Send your taste buds down our rabbit hole of flavor on a journey you will never forget!”
click orlando
Brevard County crash closes northbound lanes of I-95, traffic cam shows
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Brevard County closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Monday night, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. On Monday around 5 p.m., FDOT said the crash happened near mile marker 204 and traffic is backed up before that point on State Road 524.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
WESH
'A big day for Florida': United Launch Alliance rolls out new Vulcan rocket in Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance unloaded their new Vulcan rocket Sunday at Cape Canaveral. The Vulcan is designed to take larger satellites and payloads to outer orbits around the Earth. WESH 2 learned how this new competitor on the Space Coast may be a win for all...
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"
In a brazen act of violence, a man was robbed and shot in broad daylight near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Orlando. According to eyewitnesses, the man, a passenger in a vehicle, was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard. As both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. But in a cruel twist of fate, a shadowy figure crept up to the victim's car, snatched his backpack, and sparked a heated argument.
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
