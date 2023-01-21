ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Vero Beach, Florida, Compound Villa Paradiso Lists for $60M

A still-under-construction, 21,000-square-foot oceanfront property with 155 ft of waterfront in Vero Beach, Florida, has been listed for $60 million, a file for the town. Developer Nathan Saks bought the 2.5-acre parcel for about $3.5 million in 2018. On it, he and Victor Hernandez of Haute and Boss are co-developing an property with 4 stand-alone buildings: a 14,700-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom major home; a visitor home with its personal personal pool; a totally geared up spa, wellness & health heart; and a safety workplace, the Wall Street Journal reported.
VERO BEACH, FL
American POW-MIA Monument Coming Soon to Riverview Park in Sebastian

Sons of The American Legion-Squad 189 of Sebastian have begun planning to unveil the newest monument to be erected at Riverview Park in Sebastian. “The monument will be unveiled and dedicated to the honor of the 82000+ American POW-MIAs still unaccounted for since WWI,” Past Commander Peter Puzzo told Sebastian Daily.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
HOLLY HILL, FL
Brevard County crash closes northbound lanes of I-95, traffic cam shows

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Brevard County closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Monday night, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. On Monday around 5 p.m., FDOT said the crash happened near mile marker 204 and traffic is backed up before that point on State Road 524.
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"

In a brazen act of violence, a man was robbed and shot in broad daylight near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Orlando. According to eyewitnesses, the man, a passenger in a vehicle, was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard. As both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. But in a cruel twist of fate, a shadowy figure crept up to the victim's car, snatched his backpack, and sparked a heated argument.
ORLANDO, FL
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL

