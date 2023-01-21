Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
Alene Biggs Corbitt Obituary
Alene Biggs Corbitt, age 72, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Charles Albert Biggs, Sr., and Katherine Lee Binkley Biggs. Mrs. Corbitt was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles Albert Biggs, Jr. who died as an infant, and Melvin Baxter “Butch” Biggs.
murfreesboro.com
John Kenneth Tomlinson Obituary
John Kenneth (Ken) Tomlinson, born December 16, 1969 (Murfreesboro, TN), of Atlanta, GA, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2023. He is preceded by his father, John B. Tomlinson (1948-2004). He is survived by his mother A. Carolyn Tomlinson of Clinton, TN, his siblings – Tim Tomlinson (Angie) of Clinton, TN, Holly McMeans (Brian) of McDonough, GA, and Christina Henline (James) of Amelia, OH, as well as five nephews and seven nieces.
murfreesboro.com
Mayor McFarland Recognizes Murfreesboro Transit Operator Marlene Belcher with STARS Award
Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Murfreesboro Transit Operator Marlene Belcher for her compassionate response after observing a 5-year-old boy wandering the street. Her act of kindness in helping the child was honored during the regular Council meeting, Jan. 19, 2023. Belcher began her employment with the City of Murfreesboro on Sept....
murfreesboro.com
Missin Person: Acacia Crawford
Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Emily Speed at 629-201-5664.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Names Honorees, Speaker for Feb. 8 Unity Luncheon; Ticket Deadline Jan. 31
Middle Tennessee State University’s Black History Month Committee has selected the honorees for the 27th annual Unity Luncheon set for Feb. 8 on the Blue Raider campus. Coordinated through and hosted by the Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, the Unity Luncheon is an MTSU tradition that has been around since 1996 where the university honors “unsung heroes” within the community during Black History Month.
murfreesboro.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Entrepreneur to Board of Directors
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that H. Laws McCullough III, co-owner of Murfreesboro-based healthcare software company Provident Solutions, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. Mr. McCullough is a 7th-generation resident of Rutherford County and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He is well known in the community as “Brother.”
wgnsradio.com
Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust to Meet Tuesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust will meet Tuesday at the Municipal Airport Business Center. This will be the first meeting conducted on the management of proceeds derived by the sale of the Murfreesboro Electric Department. Middle Tennessee Electric purchased Murfreesboro Electric...
murfreesboro.com
City Manager appoints Sam Huddleston as Assistant City Manager
City Manager Craig Tindall has appointed Sam Huddleston to serve as Assistant City Manager for Engineering and Economic Development in the City Manager’s Office. Huddleston has served as Executive Director for the reorganized Development Services Division since July 2018. Huddleston takes over for retiring Assistant City Manager Gary Whitaker who retired January 17, 2023, after 35 years of service.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for Jan 22-28
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place. Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr) Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Roadway construction work continues on Brinkley Rd....
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Adds New Mental Health Professionals
Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) welcomes three transitional coaches to assist in responding to growing mental health needs for students. Ashley Adams, Derica Cole and Emma Collins will serve as transitional coaches at Bradley Academy, Reeves-Rogers Elementary and Mitchell-Neilson Schools respectively. These mental health professionals will be joining the MCS Mental Wellness Team including Stephanie Stavinoga and Aimee Garsnett. Together, with MCS social workers and counselors, the team will work to provide prevention and intervention in mental health services for Pre-K through 6th grade students in Murfreesboro.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Shooting Deaths of Three People
UPDATE: Man Identified in Cason Lane Shooting Deaths. An Alabama man has been identified as the person who shot and kill two people and then himself at a home in Murfreesboro Thursday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Jamie Lepore, of Hazel Green, Alabama, killed himself after shooting his two children ages...
murfreesboro.com
Central Magnet School Continues Success by Promoting Culture of Focus
When it comes to success, Central Magnet School has a lot to offer students in academics and extracurricular opportunities. But according to principal Dr. John Ash, that’s not what makes the school unique. “What makes us unique is our teachers and students,” Ash said. “They are extremely focused and...
