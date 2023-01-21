Read full article on original website
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
Adult arrested after enrolling as student at N.J. high school, superintendent says
A woman was arrested last week after district officials discovered that she had filed false documents to enroll as a student at New Brunswick High School. New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made the announcement Tuesday night during a board of education meeting. A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by reporter Charlie Kratovil from New Brunswick Today.
Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA
JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
lehighvalleynews.com
Free dental services in Easton will 'Give Kids a Smile'
EASTON, Pa. — Children in the Lehigh Valley have a chance to see a dentist for free. The “Give Kids a Smile” event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Neighborhood Health Center of the Lehigh Valley, also known as NHCLV, 1101 Northampton St., Easton.
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pedestrian, 63, Critical After Being Struck By Vehicle In Mercer County Crosswalk
A 63-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a Mercer County crosswalk Tuesday evening, authorities said. The pedestrian was heading east to west in the southern crosswalk of the intersection of Penn-Lyle Road at Canoe Brook Drive in West Windsor, local police said in a press release.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey State Trooper Dies from Complications Relating to 9/11 Rescue Efforts
“It is with extreme sadness that Colonel Patrick J. Callahan announces the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001,” NJSP said today. He passed away at his home on Monday, January 16.
wrnjradio.com
NJ state troopers help woman deliver baby inside Warren County police station
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby Saturday morning inside their police station in Hope Township. According to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan, on Jan. 21, at around 4:27 a.m., a husband drove his wife to the NJ State Police Hope Barracks, located on Route 521, for assistance because she was in labor.
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton School District hires consultant to help fix bus route woes
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School Board approved hiring a transportation consultant to examine the efficiency of the district’s transportation system and make recommendations. The vote Tuesday night was 7-2, with board members William Whitman and Jodi Hess voting no. The board agreed to hire Kevin Aul with...
Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday.
Abused & abandoned — NJ pup needs miracle
💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart-wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property...
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480 Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
lehighvalleynews.com
More resources for those with Down syndrome expected in the Valley
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., — A medical clinic for people with Down syndrome now is part of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN). The clinic, formerly known as Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, currently offers resources, education, advocacy and programs to more than 250 patients and their families. LVHN said it...
Unexpected Illness During Abroad Trip Leaves Bucks County Family in Need of Help
A Bucks County family is asking for help after their son took a turn for the worst while the family was out visiting another country. Bill Spadea wrote about the family and their son for New Jersey 101.5.
phl17.com
2 adults, 11 teens arrested for Gun Store robberies in Montco and Bucks County
2 adults, and 11 juveniles have been arrested in connection to a spree of gun store burglaries in Montgomery and Bucks Counties. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, Special Agent-in-Charge Eric DeGree of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division; and Springfield Township Police Chief Michael Pitkow announce the arrests two adults and 11 juveniles related to the burglaries of gun stores in Montgomery and Bucks Counties.
Authorities identify N.J. man shot to death by police following 911 call
The state Attorney General’s office has identified the man shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. The incident, which is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, began when police responded to a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford Township in response to a 911 call.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
NJ High School Graduate Makes World’s Most Watched Movie
New Jersey regularly receives a lot of negative commentary for various reasons. Some is earned. Some of it is completely undeserved. There are many firsts and many big ideas that have a direct New Jersey angle to them. Consider this. The movie: “Top Gun: Maverick” is the # 1 most...
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
