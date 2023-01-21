Read full article on original website
BBC
Wiltshire dog shortlisted for UK's ugliest title
A Wiltshire dog has been shortlisted in a UK's ugliest dog competition. Two-year-old French bulldog Marnie, from Swindon, has made the top seven of the contest after being entered by her owner, Carli. The winner will receive a free makeover and photoshoot. On why she thinks Marnie has been shortlisted,...
BBC
North Yorkshire: Councillors to consider 50% increase in allowances
Councillors will decide later whether to give themselves a 50% increase in their allowances. On 1 April, a new single authority, North Yorkshire Council, will replace North Yorkshire County Council and seven district and borough authorities. Overall, the number of councillors in the county will reduce from 319 to 90.
BBC
Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty
Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
BBC
Gwynedd housing: Shortage leaves dad living out of hotel
A man evicted from his home after reporting problems with mould is one of hundreds of people in Wales facing homelessness amid a shortage of affordable housing. Liam McClelland had privately rented a £500-per-month house in Criccieth, Gwynedd, for the past two years. A lack of housing means he...
BBC
Ambulance staff on strike in England and Wales
Ambulance staff belonging to three unions - GMB, Unison and Unite - are on strike in a dispute over pay. Life-threatening 999 calls will be attended to but other emergencies, such as slips on icy pavements, may not be, as freezing temperatures affect parts of the UK. The UK Health...
msn.com
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Mark Cavendish and his wife ‘very distressed’ after knifepoint raid, court told
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared “very distressed” and was wearing shorts when he opened his front door to a police officer minutes after a knifepoint raid while his children were at home, a court heard.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.The athlete was punched and a raider threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the prosecution said.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London...
BBC
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
Dementia patient’s ‘barbaric’ five-hour ambulance wait and three days on A&E trolley
A dementia patient waited five hours for an ambulance before spending three days being treated in an A&E corridor.Susan Roberts, 72, had a fall at her home in Liverpool on 9 December and waited for hours on the floor after calling an ambulance. Once paramedics arrived at the house, she was so scared of going to the hospital she refused to go, but a day later she found it painful to move so another ambulance was called. This time Ms Roberts waited for two hours. Her daughter, Adele Browne, described “horrific” scenes when she...
BBC
Murderer Paul Gerrard who escaped jail found in Scotland
A convicted murderer who escaped from prison last month has been arrested after being found on the run. Paul Gerrard was given a life sentence for the murder of David Argent in Runcorn in 2009. The 40-year-old absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in December, Cheshire Police said. The force...
Miss Wales hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash, just 4 months before the 71st annual Miss World pageant
Darcey Corria, 21, suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her neck after a car crash in south Wales, a Miss Wales representative told Insider.
BBC
Woman to visit Wales after England TikTok gaffe
A woman from Canada is visiting Wales to learn more about the country she thought was in England, with the Welsh government helping to pay for her B&B stay. Pavlina Livingstone-Sudrich, of Whitehorse, Yukon, told her nearly 200,000 followers a winter warming aid was made in Wales, England. First Minister...
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
NHS strikes: Nurses reject Welsh government one-off payment
A nurses' union has rejected a Welsh government proposal to head-off strike action with a one-off payment to workers. Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it is not "prepared to discuss any further" the proposal made this month. Last week the RCN announced a new round of strikes, due to...
BBC
Dartmoor protesters march over right to wild camp
Thousands of people protested in Dartmoor on Saturday in opposition to the loss of wild camping rights. It comes after a decision by the high court to outlaw the long-held custom of camping on the moor without asking the landowner's permission. Dartmoor National Park Authority has struck a deal with...
BBC
Nottingham NHS trust given safety caution after worker fall
An NHS trust has been cautioned by the work safety watchdog after a member of staff suffered head injuries in a fall. In 2019 a worker fell "from height" while working in the boiler house at Nottingham City Hospital. A report for an upcoming meeting of the Nottingham University Hospitals...
