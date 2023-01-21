Read full article on original website
Bill advances in New Mexico to gird against climate crises
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legislative panel advanced a bill Monday that would help local governments plan in advance for climate-related threats to public health such as wildfires, flooding, extreme heat and rapid erosion. The initiative from Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics of Santa Fe aims to foster...
Roundhouse Roundup: Public comments, health and safety bill discussions
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday January 23, legislators are back to lawmaking with the second week of the 2023 session. Today, lawmakers will debate a few introduced bills, and one committee will even take public comment for the first time. The House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which generally debates bills related to spending, is opening up […]
New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
Washington Examiner
New Mexico attorney general moves to get local abortion restrictions thrown out
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and nullify ordinances that city and county officials have passed in recent months that restrict access to abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Torrez argued that local officials in Roosevelt and Lea counties...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico AG files extraordinary writ in support of women's rights
kunm.org
Let's talk charter schools
New Mexico has historically struggled with education rankings, and charter schools have received criticism for contributing to the problem. School districts and charter schools, too, are responsible for implementing the ruling of the Yazzie v. Martinez lawsuit, but some advocates and lawmakers have pointed to a lack of oversight that has contributed to inconsistencies when it comes to school quality.
Lawmakers focus on protecting New Mexico children
"I think that one thing that is very clear that all New Mexico can see is that CYFD is failing as an agency," said Senator Crystal Diamond.
KOAT 7
Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
KOAT 7
Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
ladailypost.com
Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes
Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
edgewood.news
Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history
Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
KRQE News 13
Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.
Belen mayor racking up thousands in campaign sign fines
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year after the mayoral election in Belen, there are complaints that someone is breaking the law by refusing to take down his campaign signs. That someone is the mayor. Robert Noblin for City of Belen Mayor – those are the campaign signs seen at the mayor’s home. They could […]
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
pinonpost.com
Group sues City of ABQ over $250K Planned Parenthood donation
On Friday, it was revealed that the Rio Grande Foundation, in partnership with the Liberty Justice Center, is suing the City of Albuquerque over its $250,000 donation to the abortion giant Planned Parenthood. The Albuquerque City Council in August 2022 voted 5-4 to fund the abortion giant, claiming it was...
New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants
There were 1,400 felony warrants served in Bernalillo County last year. A
kunm.org
Historic land and water conservation proposal to be introduced in Roundhouse
During her State of the State address, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed a huge land and water conservation initiative that, if approved by lawmakers, would be the first in New Mexico’s history. Brittany Fallon is the Western Lands Senior Policy Manager with the Western Resource Advocates. She spoke with...
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
New Mexico lawmakers look to repeal the ban on rent control legislation
Senate Bill 99 is a rather short document—just one page.
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico prepares for a drop in monthly SNAP benefits
The price of eggs has soared thanks to bird flu outbreaks and increased costs for producers. Pictured here, eggs at a grocery store in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) More than half a million New Mexicans relying on food assistance will see...
