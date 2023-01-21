ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Witnesses say police shot and killed a person in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Multiple witnesses told KGW police shot and killed a person in the area of Commercial Street Southeast and Barnes Avenue in Salem on Monday morning. KGW reporter Mike Benner reported from the scene that numerous evidence markers had been placed on Commercial Street and in the bark dust outside a nearby auto parts store.
SALEM, OR
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Salem Detectives Handle Suspicious Death of Child (Update)

Update 01/21/2023 | 2:45 p.m. The investigation into the suspicious death of a six-year-old child led to the arrest of the boy’s father, Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and Davenport’s domestic partner, Cierra Wiedner. Davenport, age 29, and Wiedner, age 25, were each charged with criminal mistreatment in the first...
SALEM, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicle stop leads to arrest in Harney County

Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
kptv.com

6-year-old boy dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old son died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies

The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy