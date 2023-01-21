Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Witnesses say police shot and killed a person in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Multiple witnesses told KGW police shot and killed a person in the area of Commercial Street Southeast and Barnes Avenue in Salem on Monday morning. KGW reporter Mike Benner reported from the scene that numerous evidence markers had been placed on Commercial Street and in the bark dust outside a nearby auto parts store.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
kykn.com
Salem Detectives Handle Suspicious Death of Child (Update)
Update 01/21/2023 | 2:45 p.m. The investigation into the suspicious death of a six-year-old child led to the arrest of the boy’s father, Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and Davenport’s domestic partner, Cierra Wiedner. Davenport, age 29, and Wiedner, age 25, were each charged with criminal mistreatment in the first...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle stop leads to arrest in Harney County
Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Families fight in MultCo court during murder hearing
A Multnomah County courtroom fight between the families of a murder victim and his accused killer injured 2 people in an incident now under investigation by the District Attorney's office.
kptv.com
6-year-old boy dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old son died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
kptv.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
Icy Marion County roads, 4 vehicles down embankment
Icy conditions led to a crash that sent 4 vehicles down an embankment on Sunnyside Road Southeast in Marion County.
Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies
The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
KVAL
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
PPB: One dead after shooting reported at NE Portland apartment
One person was shot to death in Portland's Cully neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Shot in Back After Telling Man He Shouldn’t Park in Space for Disabled, Prosecutor Says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
kptv.com
Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
Comments / 0