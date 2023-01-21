ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

SportsMonday: Michigan is stuck

I’m just going to come out and admit it: I don’t know how to judge the Michigan men’s basketball team. On one hand, the Wolverines have been underwhelming to say the least. They’ve failed to finish in close games that could make a difference in their season, like falling to then-No. 3 Virginia and then-No. 19 Kentucky by a combined six points — or even at Iowa, in a shambolic collapse leading to an overtime loss. They’ve also racked up some inexcusable defeats, most notably a damning Quad-4 loss to Central Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen signed five-year extension before firing

Seventy-one days before firing Mark Rosen, Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel signed the veteran volleyball coach to a five-year extension. A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by The Michigan Daily revealed a five-year, $1,093,000 total salary contract that Rosen signed in October 2022. Even though Rosen’s first contract year under the deal began Sept. 1, 2022, the deal wasn’t signed by both University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Manuel until October. The contract ensured Rosen’s employment through Aug. 31, 2027.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next

Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium

The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Emoni Bates' Performance Tonight

Emoni Bates just put together one of the greatest halves in recent college basketball memory. The former Memphis transfer scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan to close out the first half of tonight's matchup against Toledo. Bates' outscored the rest of his Eastern Michigan teammates 29-6. ...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices

Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion

The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Raven Lounge: Oldest blues bar in Detroit can conjure magic at any time

Robert Nicholson, aka Robbie Blue, of the Robbie Blue and the Black Velvet Band had a message for the audience one recent cold Saturday January night at The Raven Lounge and Restaurant in Detroit: “Once you come as a customer, you leave as family,” Nicholson said into the mic as he welcomed back patrons to the living room club in the east-side neighborhood known as Poletown. ...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
mitechnews.com

DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI

