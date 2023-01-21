Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Michigan is stuck
I’m just going to come out and admit it: I don’t know how to judge the Michigan men’s basketball team. On one hand, the Wolverines have been underwhelming to say the least. They’ve failed to finish in close games that could make a difference in their season, like falling to then-No. 3 Virginia and then-No. 19 Kentucky by a combined six points — or even at Iowa, in a shambolic collapse leading to an overtime loss. They’ve also racked up some inexcusable defeats, most notably a damning Quad-4 loss to Central Michigan.
Michigan Daily
Mark Rosen signed five-year extension before firing
Seventy-one days before firing Mark Rosen, Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel signed the veteran volleyball coach to a five-year extension. A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by The Michigan Daily revealed a five-year, $1,093,000 total salary contract that Rosen signed in October 2022. Even though Rosen’s first contract year under the deal began Sept. 1, 2022, the deal wasn’t signed by both University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Manuel until October. The contract ensured Rosen’s employment through Aug. 31, 2027.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next
Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
Legendary Big Ten Coach Not Happy With League's Officiating
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was not pleased with his team's performance against Indiana in yesterday's 82-69 loss. But he saved his harshest criticism for the officials in his postgame interviews. Speaking to the media after the game, Izzo admonished the officials for being so inconsistent ...
Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Basketball World Reacts To Emoni Bates' Performance Tonight
Emoni Bates just put together one of the greatest halves in recent college basketball memory. The former Memphis transfer scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan to close out the first half of tonight's matchup against Toledo. Bates' outscored the rest of his Eastern Michigan teammates 29-6. ...
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
CBS News Detroit to debut 2 local weeknight newscasts, with plans for more
A year and one month after announcing plans to become a major player in local TV news, Detroit’s CBS station is ready to roll out two newscasts. Starting Monday, CBS News Detroit — as the WWJ-TV (Channel 62) team is branded — will be airing half-hour newscasts at 6 and 11 p.m. on weeknights and simulcasting them online. ...
Detroit News
Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices
Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
Military.com
'The Sheik' Was a WWII Army Veteran Who Revolutionized Pro Wrestling
Edward Farhat lived the American Dream. The 10th of 11 children born to Lebanese immigrants in East Lansing, Michigan, Farhat grew up to serve in World War II and reinvent himself as "The Sheik," one of the greatest performers in professional wrestling history. If you want to know the complete,...
Researcher no longer working at University of Michigan amid falsified data charge
ANN ARBOR, MI - A University of Michigan researcher is no longer working for the university amid allegations of falsified or fabricated data in multiple publications.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion
The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
The Raven Lounge: Oldest blues bar in Detroit can conjure magic at any time
Robert Nicholson, aka Robbie Blue, of the Robbie Blue and the Black Velvet Band had a message for the audience one recent cold Saturday January night at The Raven Lounge and Restaurant in Detroit: “Once you come as a customer, you leave as family,” Nicholson said into the mic as he welcomed back patrons to the living room club in the east-side neighborhood known as Poletown. ...
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
