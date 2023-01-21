ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Clemson Cruises Past Georgia Tech 72-51 on Wednesday Night

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball earned a 21-point win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. The Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) got out to a hot start in the contest, roaring to a 12-0 lead highlighted by a four-point play from Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca). Galloway tallied 12 of his 14 points in the first half which helped Clemson to a 37-28 lead at the break.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Grant Earns Performer of the Week Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — Kiara Grant’s record-breaking performance at the Texas Tech Red Raider Open on Jan. 20 earned her this week’s women’s track performer of the week award, the conference announced on Tuesday. Grant’s 7.09 (7.11 altitude adjusted) time in the 60 meter dash broke an ACC record that stood for 23 years.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Davis Named to North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that former Clemson linebacker Jeff Davis has been named as part of its 2023 induction class. Davis, a native of Greensboro, N.C., was a consensus All-American in 1981 in leading the Tigers to a 12-0 record and the program’s first national championship. He now serves as Clemson’s Assistant Athletic Director of Football Player Relations as the leader of Clemson’s P.A.W. Journey program.
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win

FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
FORT MILL, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam

Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam. Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam. The city of Greenville says the project will take 12-18 months to complete. Jury could be set for Murdaugh trial Wednesday, ballistics …. Jury screening for the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial in Colleton...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Pet of the Week: Harvey

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Harvey. Harvey is seven weeks old retriever mix. He is expected to get neutered on Jan. 31. Harvey has eight siblings who are also available for adoption. They do vary in color. It costs $195 to […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for missing man in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday. Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson. Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son

Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, …. Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son. Spartanburg Police Department releases 2022 Crime …. Spartanburg Police Department releases 2022 Crime Statistics. Spartanburg City Council takes steps to approve update …. Spartanburg City Council takes steps to approve...
SPARTANBURG, SC

