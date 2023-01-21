Read full article on original website
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Cruises Past Georgia Tech 72-51 on Wednesday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball earned a 21-point win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. The Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) got out to a hot start in the contest, roaring to a 12-0 lead highlighted by a four-point play from Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca). Galloway tallied 12 of his 14 points in the first half which helped Clemson to a 37-28 lead at the break.
Clemson signee now ESPN's top defender
ESPN released its final ESPN 300 rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle on Monday and one Tiger saw a massive jump. The updated rankings saw Clemson defensive line signee Peter Woods become ESPN's top (...)
clemsontigers.com
Grant Earns Performer of the Week Honors
CLEMSON, S.C. — Kiara Grant’s record-breaking performance at the Texas Tech Red Raider Open on Jan. 20 earned her this week’s women’s track performer of the week award, the conference announced on Tuesday. Grant’s 7.09 (7.11 altitude adjusted) time in the 60 meter dash broke an ACC record that stood for 23 years.
Former Clemson linebacker lands first coaching position
The Clemson coaching tree is growing again but this time not for the Tigers. On Sunday, former Clemson linebacker James Skalski announced in an Instagram post that he would be joining the coaching staff at (...)
clemsontigers.com
Davis Named to North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that former Clemson linebacker Jeff Davis has been named as part of its 2023 induction class. Davis, a native of Greensboro, N.C., was a consensus All-American in 1981 in leading the Tigers to a 12-0 record and the program’s first national championship. He now serves as Clemson’s Assistant Athletic Director of Football Player Relations as the leader of Clemson’s P.A.W. Journey program.
WLTX.com
South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win
FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Laurens Co.
A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold Monday evening in Laurens County.
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
South Carolina land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County's newest historic locations.
wspa.com
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam. Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam. The city of Greenville says the project will take 12-18 months to complete. Jury could be set for Murdaugh trial Wednesday, ballistics …. Jury screening for the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial in Colleton...
Pet of the Week: Harvey
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Harvey. Harvey is seven weeks old retriever mix. He is expected to get neutered on Jan. 31. Harvey has eight siblings who are also available for adoption. They do vary in color. It costs $195 to […]
Chris Pratt dines at Upstate restaurant Sunday afternoon
Chris Pratt takes photo with staff at Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for missing man in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday. Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson. Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey...
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
wspa.com
Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son
Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, …. Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son. Spartanburg Police Department releases 2022 Crime …. Spartanburg Police Department releases 2022 Crime Statistics. Spartanburg City Council takes steps to approve update …. Spartanburg City Council takes steps to approve...
Spartanburg city council meeting: Prohibiting gunshots inside city limits
In Spartanburg city council's meeting on Monday, the 2022 end-of-year crime statistics are being presented, as well as an ordinance about prohibiting the discharging of firearms.
