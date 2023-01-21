Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
Several testimonies addressed issues in addition to abuse, such as losing one's culture and language.
kjzz.org
CA's depleting groundwater in key agricultural region could be a warning sign for AZ
A recent report showed that there is not enough groundwater in a sub-basin surrounding Buckeye to provide the area with a 100-year supply. That could be a trend seen across the West as a study from ASU found that California’s megadrought has excellent groundwater depletion. California’s Central Valley covers...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek purchases Barney Family Sports Complex for future public safety facility
The Town of Queen Creek recently purchased the Barney Family Sports Complex to be used for a future public safety facility. The nearly 65,000-square-foot facility is located at 22050 E. Queen Creek Road on 10 acres. Current operations may continue at the facility through the summer of 2023. “Public safety...
Valley senior unable to find new low-income housing after lease not renewed
Carol Moore is now one of the thousands of people on waiting lists to get inside an affordable, low-income senior housing facility in Phoenix.
Survivors, descendants of federal Indian boarding schools share experiences
Sitting on a chair in the middle of a crowded gym, Hopi woman Pershlie Ami talked softly into the microphone to share her experience about going to Phoenix Indian School when she was a kid. “I don’t speak my language, I don’t know my culture as well as I would like to, and that was […] The post Survivors, descendants of federal Indian boarding schools share experiences appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
kjzz.org
Mesa Mayor John Giles on what’s on the minds of city leaders nationwide
Mayors from across the country were in Washington, D.C., last week, to talk about issues important to cities. The U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual winter meeting touched on immigration, housing, jobs and a number of other policy areas. The Show caught up with Mesa Mayor John Giles late last...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix pilot program gives lockboxes to some senior citizens
The program will give lockboxes to certain people who qualify, in order to allow first responders to have easier access to a home in case of an emergency. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
New possible Rio Verde Foothills water plan being discussed
A new plan to get Rio Verde Foothills residents water from the Gila River Indian Community is being discussed.
KTAR.com
Arizona chef to compete in Food Network’s Chopped TV Show this week
PHOENIX — A local Arizona chef and partner of Humble Pie and Humble Bistro will compete on a Food Network show this week. On Tuesday’s, chef Jorge Gomez, who is originally from Hermosillo, Mexico, will compete in the television game show series, according to a press release. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde water crisis: Here's what you should know as an Arizona town's battle over water supply continues
NEAR SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A rural Arizona town's battle for water has captured national and global attention. Since Jan. 1, residents in the community of Rio Verde Foothills lost their access to water, after the City of Scottsdale ended their water hauling service to the area. Since residents there lost their access to water, they have been waging a battle to have its water supply restored.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities
The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
KOLD-TV
Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them. Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in...
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a cop
Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering optimism, hope and even some hacks to encourage you to overcome imposter syndrome and give their training program a chance. They've even beefed up their recruitment marketing, showcasing motivating videos and photos on their website.
AZFamily
How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop
The Queen of Clean came on Good Morning, Arizona today to talk about some organizational hacks for your home. Singer of Plain White T’s surprises cancer patient with special performance. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Young Delilah got an in-hospital room surprise when the singer showed up to play...
Courthouse News Service
Arizona poised to drop legislator age requirement from 25 to 18
PHOENIX — The Arizona House government committee will hear a bill this week that supporters say will increase civic engagement and voter turnout in young Arizonans. The Civic Participation Act, a constitutional amendment proposed by Representative Matt Gress, a Republican from Phoenix, would lower the minimum age to run for both chambers of the Arizona Legislature from 25 to 18. Arizona, currently tied for the highest age requirement, would become the 13th state with a minimum age of 18.
KTAR.com
Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February
PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
