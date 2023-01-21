ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Survivors, descendants of federal Indian boarding schools share experiences

Sitting on a chair in the middle of a crowded gym, Hopi woman Pershlie Ami talked softly into the microphone to share her experience about going to Phoenix Indian School when she was a kid. “I don’t speak my language, I don’t know my culture as well as I would like to, and that was […] The post Survivors, descendants of federal Indian boarding schools share experiences appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Mesa Mayor John Giles on what’s on the minds of city leaders nationwide

Mayors from across the country were in Washington, D.C., last week, to talk about issues important to cities. The U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual winter meeting touched on immigration, housing, jobs and a number of other policy areas. The Show caught up with Mesa Mayor John Giles late last...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rio Verde water crisis: Here's what you should know as an Arizona town's battle over water supply continues

NEAR SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A rural Arizona town's battle for water has captured national and global attention. Since Jan. 1, residents in the community of Rio Verde Foothills lost their access to water, after the City of Scottsdale ended their water hauling service to the area. Since residents there lost their access to water, they have been waging a battle to have its water supply restored.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ophthalmologytimes.com

Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities

The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them. Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Courthouse News Service

Arizona poised to drop legislator age requirement from 25 to 18

PHOENIX — The Arizona House government committee will hear a bill this week that supporters say will increase civic engagement and voter turnout in young Arizonans. The Civic Participation Act, a constitutional amendment proposed by Representative Matt Gress, a Republican from Phoenix, would lower the minimum age to run for both chambers of the Arizona Legislature from 25 to 18. Arizona, currently tied for the highest age requirement, would become the 13th state with a minimum age of 18.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February

PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy