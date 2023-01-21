Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Yardbarker
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Eagles News: Why A.J. Brown loves Philly; Looking at the last Jalen Hurts-Brock Purdy matchup
Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium. Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got...
Yardbarker
Steelers Address Left Side Of Offensive Line, Take Mauler Up Front In Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 NFL Mock Draft
It’s an important upcoming draft for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan. With three picks in the top 50, it’s important Khan capitalizes on some talent in some much-needed areas. While the offensive line ended up being much better than expected in 2022, it’s still an area that could use reinforcements. With the Steelers now over a week removed from the end of their season, mock draft season is officially here.
Yardbarker
Steelers Stealing Rival Baltimore Ravens’ Offensive Lineman Highlights Potential Free Agent Plan
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line was a big question mark coming into the 2022 NFL season. How dire addressing the unit will be in the 2023 offseason via the draft or free agency changed drastically after the bye week. As the team began running the ball more efficiently, the question has subsided to an extent but that didn’t stop Bleacher Report‘s, Kristopher Knox from highlighting big men up front on offense in his top 10 list of top players to target.
Giants' Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and his staff have a lot of work to bring the roster up to speed. Here are a few steps they might take to accomplish that.
1 DeAndre Hopkins Trade Destination Is Likely Ruled Out
The New England Patriots made a big move on Tuesday regarding their coaching staff. They hired Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to lead their offense next season after it struggled mightily this past season. The team only averaged 21 points per game, which is the lowest mark of the Bill ...
NFL insider believes Bears will most likely trade down from No. 1 with these teams
The Chicago Bears are in a prime position to trade back from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re sure to have no shortage of suitors. If GM Ryan Poles can find a trade partner, he’ll likely trade back. But who are the most likely candidates?
Yardbarker
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Yardbarker
Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season
The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
Yardbarker
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs said to him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.
Yardbarker
Panthers Interviewed Interim HC Steve Wilks Again
This seems to indicate Wilks is one of the finalists as Carolina starts to narrow down its search, as he should be after guiding the team to a 6-6 record after taking over following a 1-4 start. Wilks, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive...
Yardbarker
This Saints-Raiders Trade Sends Derek Carr To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are entering the NFL offseason potentially looking for a new franchise quarterback. With plenty of quarterbacks expected to be available, there are a few names to watch. One of those names could be Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, who is expected to be traded this offseason.
Yardbarker
Chiefs WR headlines potential Cowboys free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Key contributors Tony Pollard (RB), Dalton Schultz (TE), Leighton Vander Esch (LB) and safety Donovan Wilson are free agents. The Cowboys must make tough decisions to keep the core of the team together. Dallas is 18th in the league with about $1.8M in cap room, per Spotrac.
Yardbarker
Giants GM shares surprising Saquon Barkley contract update
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed Monday that the club and running back Saquon Barkley "weren’t really that close" in contract talks during the season. "Saquon is a good player. He’s a good teammate. I loved getting to know him this season, and he’s a guy that we would like to have back. It’s just – again, we haven’t had our end-of-season meetings yet," Schoen told reporters Monday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We’re less than 48 hours after that game, so everybody’s going to step back, take the emotion out of it, evaluate the roster, and then, again, we have to operate under the salary cap with how we’re going to divvy up, how we’re going to create the roster, what at the priority positions and how are we going to move forward. But, we would like to have Saquon back if it works out."
Yardbarker
Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants
If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425), Denver Broncos (+500), New York Jets (+600), and New England Patriots (+700) were also listed in the top five.
2023 NFL draft: Giants projected to receive 2 compensatory picks
There seems to be some confusion regarding the amount of draft picks the New York Giants will have in the upcoming NFL draft. Many draft prognostication sites around the internet are listing the Giants with 10 or 11 selections but according to general manager Joe Schoen, who spoke to the media on Monday, the team currently has nine.
Comments / 0