El Cajon, CA

Lanes on I-8 Between La Mesa, El Cajon to Close this Weekend

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Construction crews will close the two right lanes on eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) between Jackson Drive in La Masa and First Street in El Cajon Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., for right shoulder paving.

There will be no full freeway closures and only one direction will close at one time. The eastbound lanes will close on Saturday and the westbound lanes will close on Sunday.

The closure includes the on- and off-ramps at La Mesa Boulevard/Grossmont Center Drive, Severin Drive/Bancroft Drive, El Cajon Boulevard and Main Street

The lane closure is part of a six-mile project that involves bridge rehabilitation and concrete slab repairs on both westbound and eastbound I-8 with a scheduled of completion summer 2023, weather permitting.

Later this year, residents in the area may hear heavy equipment movement, concrete saw cutting, and jackhammering Sunday through Thursday nights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Additional information on this project can be found at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/current-projects/i8pavandbridgerehab

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Follow @SDCaltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans and like Caltrans District 11 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaltransDistrict11 for news related to state transportation in San Diego and Imperial counties.

