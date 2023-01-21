Read full article on original website
Difference makers: Frontcourt duo Drew Timme, Anton Watson lead Gonzaga past Pacific
The senior took over in the second half. He scored on six straight possessions early in the half as GU took the lead for good. Timme fed Anton Watson for a field goal to open the half, then the All-American converted six consecutive shots from close range, the last a putback of a missed 3 by Watson. Timme made nine straight GU field goals before Rasir Bolton scored on a layup.
Prep roundup: Allie Garry leads Deer Park girls in overtime win; Lakeside boys top Newport
Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from across Eastern Washington. Deer Park 58, Freeman 57 (OT): Allie Garry scored 27 points with eight rebounds and the No. 7 Stags (14-2, 8-0) beat the visiting No. 9 Scotties (13-2, 7-2) in overtime. Darian Herring added 16 points with nine assists and six steals for Deer Park. Jaycee Goldsmith led Freeman with 28 points.
Winter Weather Advisories in place across WA, snow falling in Spokane and north Idaho Saturday night
It’s feeling more like winter across the Inland Northwest this weekend, as the snow returned to the state Saturday. A low-pressure system coming from the Pacific moved through the region Saturday, with the heavier snow centering in over the Cascade Mountains toward the west. Bursts of heavy snow is expected at times across the mountain ranges, with rates up to one inch per hour over Stevens Pass.
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural facilities in a California coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said. 7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days. Seven people were...
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism for Atlanta protests.
ATLANTA, Georgia. - A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple agencies were on scene of a structure fire for several hours Monday, after black smoke was reported at an outdoor structure. The fire was called in just after 9 a.m., with multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) dispatched to the scene. Additional units from Airway Heights Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9, and Fairchild Airforce Base also responded to provide support.
Spokane Police Department responds to three violent assaults within hours of each other
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
