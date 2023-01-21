Lake Como’s Annual “Kilt Run” to return to Bar Anticipation

LAKE COMO, NJ — Lads and lasses will be swapping out their sweats for some Irish garb at the annual Kilt Run this year, which is returning to Lake Como once again. At the most recent Mayor and Council meeting, an application to hold the event on March 18 was approved. The run/walk will again be held at Bar Anticipation, located at 703 16th Avenue.

Participants will be walking or running two miles sporting a kilt provided by race organizers. The run costs $30 to register after January 21 and $25 for those who registered earlier. Registration comes with a kilt, a crew neck sweatshirt, and of course access to the post-run celebration at Bar Anticipation.

“Everyone this year is getting a sweatshirt and a kilt! It's probably likely that we might not have your size! So be nice and pick one up for someone else,” the race’s website states. “No refunds if you want to return (your) kilt because we are not charging for any extra for the kilt you’re getting.”

The race’s profits will benefit the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, which will use the funds to organize the 2024 parade. “A great cause. all proceeds go to Belmar St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee to keep this great event alive,” a statement reads. “A good time will be had by all while your contributing to a good cause!”

Participants can preregister online here. In-person registration will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bar Anticipation, where runners can pick up their kilts and sweatshirts. Registration and pick-up will also be available the morning of the race from 8 to 9:57 a.m. also at Bar Anticipation. The race kicks off at 10 a.m.

Participants can choose to register solo or as a group. Currently, over 230 people have already registered, hailing from Belmar to New York City. A dozen groups have also already registered, some with creative team names including “Kilty by Association” and “Kilty Pleasures.”

The after-party will be held at Bar Anticipation where food, drinks, and fun will be had by all. The Snakes, who are known for their Irish Jersey Shore sound, will be performing at the party.

For more information on the Kilt Run, email the race organizer at GioRock7@gmail.com or visit its website here.



