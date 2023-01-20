ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Kenilworth Residents React to 12-Year Rec Director not Appointed to Another Term

By Telina Cuppari
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ – On Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, Kenilworth residents came out to the Meeting of the Borough to express their opinions and concerns to the council regarding the 12-year Recreation Director who was not appointed for another year.

At the annual Reorganization Meeting which took place Jan 4, 2023, the council voted unanimously against the mayor’s appointment to have Patrick Boyle as the Kenilworth Recreation Director. Since then, numerous residents and former community members have taken up to social media to convey their feelings and a petition was started to have Boyle remain as the Rec Director. The petition currently has over 1,043 signatures.

Parents came up to speak and voiced their opposition urging the council to change their decision. Some of the comments, which can also be seen on the 1:43 video HERE are as follows.

“I don’t know a lot about the politics of town here, but what I do know is kids. And the kids in this town they love Pat. They love him because he’s everywhere for them. He’s at their concerts, he’s at their track meets, he’s at their rec events. He’s there for them in an unbelievable way. I have done class projects where I have asked children who would they want to create a project to thank somebody. Many of them have chosen Pat. Because he has made an impact on their life someway in this town. The difference he makes in our children’s lives is something  you are forgetting. I’m not Republican, nor democrat, I vote for whom takes care of our town. I think you are forgetting that the job you have is to take care of our town.” - Karen Goger, Harding Elementary School Teacher

“Why did you take director of recreation away from Pat after 12 wonderful years? Why would you do that to our community and our children? Pat has done nothing but dedicate his life to us as a whole. He’s there always.” Nicole Bellino

“Pat’s helping these kids. Trying to raise good human beings, he’s a huge part of that.”Jessie Cubria-Oquendo

"What in the heck are you guys doing? I want to know whoever this person is are they going to live and breathe that position as that man did for, even before he was always there. You can’t get people like this. This is wrong. It’s just wrong. This is a gem in this town and has been forever. Let’s get him back.” Paulette Drogon, Member of the Kenilworth Board of Education

Mayor Linda Karlovitch concluded the meeting “This is not a good move for our town. This is not what our people want. Period. Let’s treat people well. We have two more borough employees leaving. Good employees. Let’s talk about that. The 11 people that left Kenilworth in the last 12 months. Let’s keep our people that are good that care. This person is the face of our community. The heartbeat of our community. And listen, if we have to change the policy, let’s change the policy.”

The next council will be held Wednesday, Feb 1, after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. work session.

If you are unable to attend the council meeting the link to view it will be available on TAPinto Kenilworth once the video is posted to the borough's YouTube channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOWML_0kMuoeBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKkwM_0kMuoeBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g40d4_0kMuoeBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjE8n_0kMuoeBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bimf_0kMuoeBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mO1um_0kMuoeBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJ2Yx_0kMuoeBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykmFO_0kMuoeBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HN13F_0kMuoeBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2IlZ_0kMuoeBR00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Belmar Planning Board takes Oath of Office

BELMAR, NJ — During their first meeting of 2023 on Monday, the newest members of the Belmar Planning Board took their oath of office. The planning board is responsible for reviewing applications for various developments in the borough and for creating, amending, and adhering to Belmar’s master plan. The members who were set to take their oath of office, both new and previous members, include Louis Fierro, Jay McDermott, Christopher Picconi, Brett Lomas, Michael DeBlasio, and Linda Sharkus.  Also on the board are Councilman Mark Levis and Mayor Gerald Buccafusco, both of who were sworn into office just a few weeks ago....
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Quick Meeting for Morristown Council; Four Ordinances Introduced

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The Morristown Council met on Tuesday January 24. No residents commented during the public hearing regarding Homeless Solutions application for childcare scholarships and emergency shelter. Mayor Dougherty proclaimed February as Black History Month. Prior to the reading of the proclamation, Dougherty gave a shout-out to Guerriero Gelato, a new business in town. Dougherty also reminded the council of the upcoming Cupid's Chase race on February 11 and the Burnham Park Revitalization meeting on February 15. With rain and snow on the way, the mayor reminded residents to notify JCP&L right away if they encounter a power outage. Ordinances including capital improvements...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Town Council Honors Schneider's Hardware for its 100th Year Anniversary

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Schneider’s Hardware celebrates its 100th Anniversary as a West Orange business this year. It is currently operated by third generation owners Roger and Gerald Schneider. The business was started by their grandfather Isadore in 1923 and was passed on to his son Lee, the brothers’ father. They were recognized for their service with proclamations presented by Mayor Susan McCartney and Shana Melius of Congressmen Donald Payne’s office. McCartney read from the proclamation: Whereas, Schneider's hardware opened their doors on Main Street in West Orange in 1923, and have been serving this community ever since. Roger and Gerald Schneider are being recognized today for the 100 years...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Town Clerks Earn Master Municipal Clerk Designation

SOMERS, N.Y. - Somers Town Clerk Patricia Kalba and Yorktown Town Clerk Diana Quast have both received the prestigious designation of Master Municipal Clerk through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.  Diana and Patricia have worked side by side for years to earn this designation. Town Clerk Patricia Kalba said, “Diana and I have always agreed that it is important to serve our respective communities at the highest level of professionalism.” Patricia and Diana also received their New York State Registered Municipal Clerk and Certified Municipal Clerk designations at the same time. Town Clerk Diana Quast said, “It has always been a priority for...
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains Mayor Swears in New Firefighters and Captains, Township Bids Farewell to Retiring Police Chief

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- The Township of Scotch Plains officially said goodbye and thank you to retiring police chief Ted Conley, whose last day on the job will by Jan. 31. "Chief Conley has been a partner to this council since day one, only trying to help us do our jobs and make the township better," said Mayor Josh Losardo. "He's always been reliable, at all hours and days of the week. There was never a moment that he didn't try and help." "The entire Scotch Plains community is grateful for his exemplary service and leadership," the mayor added. "We're all thrilled...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Pressure Mounting On School Board to Re-Open Superintendent Contract

Pressure is mounting on the Newark Board of Education to take action Thursday night in order to re-open Superintendent Roger Leon’s five-year contract extension.   With only a few only a few days left until a statutory deadline of Jan. 31, leaders of three city non-profits – each parents school-age children – want the state Commissioner of Education to investigate the five-year extension, which was awarded automatically in May to the embattled superintendent. They fired off an impassioned letter to Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan saying the renewal, done “without a public hearing … without a shred of public process, or community engagement, raises serious...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Board of Education Approves 2023 Meeting Schedule

RAHWAY, NJ — At its January 24th meeting, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) approved its 2023 meeting schedule, including all BOE meetings from February 7, 2023 through January 23, 2024. See the schedule attached or, for a high-resolution PDF version, click here. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Schedler Property on Tap for Ridgewood Council Wednesday

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – There will be an update on the Schedler property at the January 25 Ridgewood council meeting. The village purchased the seven-acre parcel located between Route 17 and Saddle River Road in 2009 and has been in various stages of restoration since then. The Dutch-American wood frame farmhouse was originally constructed in 1825 and was the home of farmer John A. L. Zabriskie. Florence Scedhler lived there for six decades until her death in 2007. The Zabriskie-Schedler house was officially added to the state historic register in 2019 and has been recommended for the National Register of Historic Places. Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is the awarding of several contracts related to Ridgewood Water. Read More Government News: Message from the Mayor: January Richard Joel Sworn In as Ridgewood Planning Board Chair Meet Ridgewood Deputy Mayor Pam Perron
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Today: Bergen County Holds 17th Annual Project Homeless Connect And Point-In-Time Survey

Hackensack, NJ - The Board of Commissioners, the Department of Human Services, and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco have announced that the 17th Annual Project Homeless Connect (PHC) is taking place today, January 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will be held at the Bergen County Housing, Health and Human Services Center, 120 South River Street in Hackensack. PHC is a one-day countywide initiative created to enhance awareness of the problems facing homeless and at-risk residents and to improve access to resources. In the fight to prevent homelessness, it also encourages cooperation between non-profit, public, private, and individual...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hoboken to Host Virtual Community Meeting on 1404 Willow Street Redevelopment Project

HOBOKEN, NJ - Hoboken residents will have a chance to learn more about the proposed redevelopment of 1404 Willow Ave. at a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 31. The meeting is set to begin at 6:00 p.m.  According to a meeting announcement the project architect and members of the development team will present the proposed redevelopment project which is slated to include a residential mixed-use building with first floor retail and 52 units. Potential amendments to the North End Redevelopment Plan will also be presented at the meeting.  Community members interested in participating must register at hobokennj.gov/1404willow.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ Commissioner of Labor Attends Ceremony for Certified Dementia Practitioners in Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — On January 24, six Home Instead Senior Care home health aides became Certified Dementia Practitioners, after completing a course by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Rob Asaro-Angelo, Commissioner of the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Nicole Field of the United States Labor Office of Apprenticeship attended and spoke at the event. Asaro-Angelo stated, “[This is] about the workers working together and making a commitment to each other, and about bettering yourself and bettering those that you work for.” Asaro-Angelo added, “It is such an important, crucial industry to our state and nation. Employers making...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Does Wayne's School Board Deserve Your Appreciation?

WAYNE, NJ – January is School Board Appreciation Month, and after the last two years of what seemed like constant criticism, this is the chance to say Thank You to the un-paid volunteers who take on the mantle of overseeing the entire Wayne School System. Marking the occasion, Assistant Superintendent of Wayne Schools, Donna Reichman read off a proclamation during this past Wayne Board of Education meeting. “The Wayne Board of Education embraces the goal of high-quality education for all New Jersey public school students,” she said. “New Jersey can take pride in its schools, which rank among the nation’s best in...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

'No Confidence' in Robbinsville School District Superintendent, Business Administrator Teachers Say

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinville’s teachers have lost confidence in District Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres, the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) will announce Tuesday. Union officials will present the results of the vote at this week’s Robbinsville Board of Education meeting. The vote comes as the teachers have been without a current employee contract with the District for more than 200 days.  The REA said the vote is "fueled by Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ inability to effectively lead Robbinsville Public Schools." “Our members deserve to work under district leadership who value transparency, treat its employees with respect, and honor the...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lawsuit Filed by Former South Plainfield BOE Member Dismissed

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Superior Court judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed against the South Plainfield Board of Education (SPBOE) by former member Debbie Boyle.  Last year, Boyle filed a lawsuit seeking indemnification, alleging that the SPBOE violated both district policy and state law by denying to foot the bill for legal fees she has accrued to defend herself in an ethics complaint filed in June 2022 by seven sitting board members and the superintendent. In the complaint, the plaintiffs allege Boyle hand-delivered confidential documents to Robert C. Diehl, a former principal who, in 2021, filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the district and Superintendent Dr. Noreen Tansey.  The SPBOE, however, sought a motion to the dismiss Boyle's request for indemnification and in his Jan. 20 decision, Judge Michael Toto ruled in favor of the SPBOE, stating that Boyle's 'actions are not entitled to indemnification' on the grounds that 'her alleged acts amount to private action, not action undertaken within [her] role as a board member.'  "...[T[he Plaintiff allegedly disseminated confidential documents to an outside litigant. This is an action that is clearly not within the Plaintiff’s ordinary course of business as a Member of the Board, unlike voting and discussion participation..." Toto wrote in his decision. 
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Mayor Proclaims February as Black History Month

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  During Tuesday's council meeting, Mayor Tim Dougherty proclaimed February as Black History Month. Dougherty presented the proclamation to Pastor Lance Mann of Union Baptist Church. Hear the entire Proclamation below: "I've had the pleasure of talking with the pastor a few times", said Dougherty. "If you were at the services for MLK Day, you would have gotten a very short version of the powerful speaker that he is and the message that he sends". "Morristown observes and honors Black History Month", he said. "Therefore, I proclaim February 2023, Black History Month in the town of Morristown". "And ask the Morristown community join...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Officials Announce Pedestrian Safety Improvement Plans for Montclair Intersection

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Essex County officials announced Tuesday that a traffic "modernization" project is coming to the Watchung Plaza crossroads in Montclair. They added that it is designed to improve pedestrian safety in the area, complete with traffic signals. According to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., the upgrades at Watchung Avenue and Park Street will help enhance the flow of automobile traffic through the commercial zone. “Updating our infrastructure and making sure our roads are safe for our pedestrians and motorists has been one of our ongoing priorities,” DiVincenzo said. DiVincenzo also stated that the design asks for the installation of traffic lights and...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Springfield Considers Ending its Agreement with Bloomfield Board of Health

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The Township Committee this week approved a resolution authorizing the termination of Springfield's Interlocal Agreement with the Township of Bloomfield for local public health services. The Bloomfield Health Department is contracted to provide services to Springfield, but the Springfield administration has given notice to Bloomfield that it will be seeking a new partner. Springfield Mayor Chris Capodice said that Springfield is "looking for some different, more robust services. We're also looking as a township to save on funds, to lower costs, and we feel that this is something that we can do to start talking to other entities about a...
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Pre-Kindergarten Registration for 2023-2024 School Year Announcement

KENILWORTH, NJ - Kenilworth Public Schools recently made the announcement that appointments can now be made for Pre-Kindergarten Registration for the 2023-2024 School Year. The appointments will take place Feb 1 through Feb 24.  Children must be four years old or older on or before October 1, 2023 to be eligible for pre-kindergarten in September. Please call Mrs Montoya at 980-276-5936 x 1552 or email Maria_Montoya@kenilworthschools.com to schedule your appointment. Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former Mercer County CFO was Unqualified Says State Investigators

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- The former Mercer County Chief Financial Officer, David Miller, was unqualified to hold the position says the Acting New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh in a scathing report issued on Tuesday.  The Office of State Comptroller (OSC) report detailed the findings of an investigation launched after a 2021 confidential complaint filed with the agency says that former Mercer County Financial Officer, David Miller did not hold the proper credentials mandated under state law for the position. The OSC report says that under Miller's leadership the finance department "lacked basic internal financial controls; it did not have an organizational chart, written...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cedar Grove Police Department Promotes Two Members

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- Two members of the Cedar Grove Police Department received promotions on Monday. Jose Rodriguez was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, and Joseph Ligas was elevated from patrolman to sergeant. Both of them took their oaths in a ceremony Monday at Town Hall.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy