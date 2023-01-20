Kenilworth Residents React to 12-Year Rec Director not Appointed to Another Term

KENILWORTH, NJ – On Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, Kenilworth residents came out to the Meeting of the Borough to express their opinions and concerns to the council regarding the 12-year Recreation Director who was not appointed for another year.

At the annual Reorganization Meeting which took place Jan 4, 2023, the council voted unanimously against the mayor’s appointment to have Patrick Boyle as the Kenilworth Recreation Director. Since then, numerous residents and former community members have taken up to social media to convey their feelings and a petition was started to have Boyle remain as the Rec Director. The petition currently has over 1,043 signatures.

Parents came up to speak and voiced their opposition urging the council to change their decision. Some of the comments, which can also be seen on the 1:43 video HERE are as follows.

“I don’t know a lot about the politics of town here, but what I do know is kids. And the kids in this town they love Pat. They love him because he’s everywhere for them. He’s at their concerts, he’s at their track meets, he’s at their rec events. He’s there for them in an unbelievable way. I have done class projects where I have asked children who would they want to create a project to thank somebody. Many of them have chosen Pat. Because he has made an impact on their life someway in this town. The difference he makes in our children’s lives is something you are forgetting. I’m not Republican, nor democrat, I vote for whom takes care of our town. I think you are forgetting that the job you have is to take care of our town.” - Karen Goger, Harding Elementary School Teacher

“Why did you take director of recreation away from Pat after 12 wonderful years? Why would you do that to our community and our children? Pat has done nothing but dedicate his life to us as a whole. He’s there always.” Nicole Bellino

“Pat’s helping these kids. Trying to raise good human beings, he’s a huge part of that.”Jessie Cubria-Oquendo

"What in the heck are you guys doing? I want to know whoever this person is are they going to live and breathe that position as that man did for, even before he was always there. You can’t get people like this. This is wrong. It’s just wrong. This is a gem in this town and has been forever. Let’s get him back.” Paulette Drogon, Member of the Kenilworth Board of Education

Mayor Linda Karlovitch concluded the meeting “This is not a good move for our town. This is not what our people want. Period. Let’s treat people well. We have two more borough employees leaving. Good employees. Let’s talk about that. The 11 people that left Kenilworth in the last 12 months. Let’s keep our people that are good that care. This person is the face of our community. The heartbeat of our community. And listen, if we have to change the policy, let’s change the policy.”

The next council will be held Wednesday, Feb 1, after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. work session.

If you are unable to attend the council meeting the link to view it will be available on TAPinto Kenilworth once the video is posted to the borough's YouTube channel.








































