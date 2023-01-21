Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
No injuries reported in Tuesday fire at Huntsville home
No injuries were reported in a Huntsville house fire that caused damage throughout the residence Tuesday morning, according to officials. Huntsville Fire & Rescue said four units responded to the scene. Firefighters found no one inside the home, which was in the 3600 block of Seventh Avenue. It was not...
WAAY-TV
2 injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday on Holiday Drive. Police said one victim was hurt in the cutting, while another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated
It's been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police investigating Sunday shooting that injured juvenile
Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. The department said officers responded to the 200 block of Bobwhite Drive SW about 1 a.m. Sunday, where they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash
A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police announce murder arrest, now only 2 remain unsolved this year
Of the four murders in the City of Huntsville so far this year, now only two remain unsolved. U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Anfernee Bradley Tuesday afternoon in connection to one of the shootings. Bradley is accused of shooting 33-year-old Joshua Turney on Newson Road. Turney died at the hospital a...
Huntsville man allegedly admits to multiple Regions Bank robberies
A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges.
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.
rocketcitynow.com
Oakwood Avenue repairs leaving some residents 'unhappy'
A large section of Oakwood Avenue was repaved recently. The City of Huntsville says next steps include reconfiguration and re-stripping the route.
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
WAAY-TV
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on Jan. 13. Police said Anfernee Bradley, 24, of Huntsville shot Joshua Turney, 33, in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. Investigators believe the shooting was...
Madison County Sheriff looking for missing teen
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen hurt in shooting at Madison apartment complex
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a teenager. A 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the hand when deputies responded to FarmHaus Apartments, 1260 Balch Road in Madison, late Sunday. Investigators are following up on leads, according to Brent Patterson, sheriff’s office spokesman....
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
Man faces $200K bond after attempted burglary in Priceville
A man is facing a $200,000 bond after police say he tried to rob a house in Decatur and stole a firearm.
Two sent to hospital after accident near Pulaski Pike
Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says two people were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a wreck on Stringfield Road.
Kitchen fire displaces two adults, three dogs in Huntsville
Responders on the scene said HFR received a call reporting a kitchen fire on Sandy Hollow Drive. They were able to confirm that four units arrived on the scene and put the fire out quickly.
Woman arrested in Rogersville after allegedly shooting at relative
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
Comments / 0