markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
Yardbarker
Rift Believed to Be Growing Between Flames’ Sutter & Treliving
After a 2021-22 season in which nearly everything went right, 2022-23 has been quite the opposite. While the Calgary Flames do still hold on to a wild card spot, they simply haven’t looked the dominant team they were a season ago. Of course, there have been plenty of factors...
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi could return Tuesday after latest frustrating injury
Detroit — The news on forward Tyler Bertuzzi was as good as the Red Wings could expect. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday's morning skate that Bertuzzi is considered day to day with a lower body injury, and there's a chance Bertuzzi could even return for Tuesday's game against San Jose.
FOX Sports
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bruce Boudreau not fired yet but Rick Tocchet will be named head coach on Monday
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Bruce Boudreau and the Vancouver Canucks. “It’s almost over. Well there’ll be another chapter to this saga but the first part is almost over. So on Monday,...
Kraken host the Avalanche after Donato's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (23-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-4, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after Ryan Donato scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win over...
Devils ‘want to be buyers’ at the trade deadline, should go all-in for Sharks’ Timo Meier
In an interview with Mercury News last week, former Devils forward turned NHL agent Claude Lemiuex said he’s “very realistic” about his client Timo Meier being traded. Meier, a 26-year-old pending restricted free agent who plays for the Sharks, reportedly hasn’t discussed an extension with San Jose and could wear a new sweater within the next few weeks. Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman said that Sharks general manager Mike Grier may let other teams speak with Meier and Lemieux about an extension if he finds a suitable offer, but nobody has been allowed to yet “as far as (he) knows.”
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Detroit News
Inability to gain any traction leaves Red Wings stuck in middle
Detroit — Try as they might, the Red Wings just can't generate any traction. They haven't been able to string together a winning streak, accumulate consistent points for the standings, and make a spirited run toward the playoffs. But the Wings just continue to win and lose at equal...
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
markerzone.com
SENATORS GM PIERRE DORION SCOUTING WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM FOR SECOND TIME IN FOUR DAYS
The Ottawa Senators are currently tied with Montreal for second-last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points and are 11 points back of Pittsburgh for the second and final wild card spot. There's a good chance that the Senators will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive season,...
NBC Sports
Bruins share bad news on Nosek, good news on Carlo
The Boston Bruins shared injury updates for forward Tomas Nosek and defenseman Brandon Carlo before practice Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena. The good news is Carlo returned to the ice as a full participant in practice after exiting Thursday's win over the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury he sustained blocking a shot.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
