Leavenworth, WA

kpq.com

New Wenatchee Downtown Association Director: Excited About New Role

From the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce to the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Rosa Pulido is getting ready for her new role as executive director. The city announced early this month that Pulido will replace Linda Haglund who held the role of downtown executive director for 12 years. Pulido says her...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

CAFÉ Partners with WVC for Financial Aid Workshop Series

The Community for Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ) is partnering with Wenatchee Valley College on an upcoming financial aid workshop for parents and students interested in higher education opportunities. CAFÉ is a local non-profit that helps underrepresented groups within the Wenatchee Valley receive educational opportunities through community outreach, fostering...
kpq.com

More emphasis on traffic enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is devoting more resources towards traffic enforcement. An original agreement with the Public Works Department cleared the way for traffic units to be specifically assigned to traffic enforcement duties as opposed to those on patrol. "We were not fulfilling that contract because we had been...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan Commissioners Discuss Climate Change Bill In Legislature

Chelan County Commissioners are looking over bills in the state legislature, including one to update the planning framework for climate change. Among other things, it requires certain cities and counties to take action to reduce vehicle miles traveled. Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the requirement would unduly burden rural areas like...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance

EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Coroner Reports Surge in Fentanyl Deaths

Chelan County is dealing with a surge Fentanyl in overdose deaths. County Coroner Wayne Harris reports the deaths from the drug rose from six in 2021 to 20 last year. He says users are often not aware that they're ingesting Fentanyl, which is costing them their lives. "Fentanyl, being a...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke

Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA

The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville

Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
WATERVILLE, WA
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY

YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
LEAVENWORTH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash

WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

