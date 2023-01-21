Read full article on original website
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Accepts Roundabout Design for Pine Street Project
The City of Leavenworth accepted a two-lane roundabout design for Phase Two of the Pine Street project on Jan. 10. In April of 2022, the city began work on the Pine Street Study and contracted through RH2 Engineering. This project would be located on Pine Street between Titus Road and...
kpq.com
New Wenatchee Downtown Association Director: Excited About New Role
From the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce to the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Rosa Pulido is getting ready for her new role as executive director. The city announced early this month that Pulido will replace Linda Haglund who held the role of downtown executive director for 12 years. Pulido says her...
kpq.com
CAFÉ Partners with WVC for Financial Aid Workshop Series
The Community for Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ) is partnering with Wenatchee Valley College on an upcoming financial aid workshop for parents and students interested in higher education opportunities. CAFÉ is a local non-profit that helps underrepresented groups within the Wenatchee Valley receive educational opportunities through community outreach, fostering...
kpq.com
More emphasis on traffic enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is devoting more resources towards traffic enforcement. An original agreement with the Public Works Department cleared the way for traffic units to be specifically assigned to traffic enforcement duties as opposed to those on patrol. "We were not fulfilling that contract because we had been...
kpq.com
Chelan Commissioners Discuss Climate Change Bill In Legislature
Chelan County Commissioners are looking over bills in the state legislature, including one to update the planning framework for climate change. Among other things, it requires certain cities and counties to take action to reduce vehicle miles traveled. Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the requirement would unduly burden rural areas like...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance
EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company Hosts Dog Keg Pull for Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
The Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company is hosting a Dog Keg Pull on Jan. 29, with proceeds going towards the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. Executive Director for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society James Pumphrey says dog owners can pay $20 for two chances for their dog to successfully pull the keg and a free beer.
kpq.com
Chelan County Coroner Reports Surge in Fentanyl Deaths
Chelan County is dealing with a surge Fentanyl in overdose deaths. County Coroner Wayne Harris reports the deaths from the drug rose from six in 2021 to 20 last year. He says users are often not aware that they're ingesting Fentanyl, which is costing them their lives. "Fentanyl, being a...
kpq.com
Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating...
FOX 28 Spokane
Law Enforcement Warning issued for Douglass County due to homicide suspect in the area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Civil Authorities have issued a Law Enforcement Warning for Douglass County starting at 6:35 due to a homicide suspect in the area. Right now, law enforcement is in the area in area attempting to locate the suspect. The Law Enforcement Warning is set to...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
FOX 11 and 41
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
kpq.com
What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA
The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
kpq.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 23: Deadly crash near Wapato, woman falls from car and is shot in Wenatchee and partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 30's today
A driver is dead after being ejected from their car in a crash near Wapato. Police are investigating after a woman fell out of a car and was then shot in Wenatchee and temperatures should be in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly sunny skies today.
Male suspect of shooting, killing woman arrested in Douglas County
EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (DCSO) has arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in East Wenatchee. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to reports of a woman who was shot on Badger Mountain Road near Viebrock Drive in East Wenatchee Saturday evening just past 5:15 p.m. The people who reported the...
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
kpq.com
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash
WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
