North Carolina Central defeats Delaware State 74-55

Brendan Medley-Bacon had 21 points in North Carolina Central's 74-55 win against Delaware State on Saturday night.

Medley-Bacon added seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Eagles (10-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marque Maultsby made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added 16 points. Kris Monroe had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Khyrie Staten led the way for the Hornets (1-16, 0-4) with 13 points and two steals. Raymond Somerville added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Delaware State. In addition, Jevin Muniz had 11 points. The loss was the Hornets' 15th in a row.

Both teams next play Monday. North Carolina Central hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore, and Delaware State visits South Carolina State.