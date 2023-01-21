Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic leaves Australian Open crowd in stitches after pills revelation
When discussing the status of his injury with Jim Courier on court, Djokovic amused the Melbourne crowd after revealing he was taking anti-inflammatory pills to help him deal with the injury.
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
tennisuptodate.com
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
Yardbarker
"I wanted her to play at least a couple more tournaments" - reveals Serena Williams' father
Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams, revealed that he wanted his daughter to play a few more tournaments. Arguably the greatest player to ever compete on the WTA Tour retired at the 2022 US Open, in what she referred to as 'evolving away from tennis'. But also during her farewell tournament, Williams showed that she is still competitive and that's also why her father Richard wanted her to keep playing as he revealed during a recent interview with the U.S. Sun.
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Tennis great Pam Shriver expressed hope that women will be able to separate their personal life from professional life and that coaches will no longer sleep with their students.
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Federer enjoys first trip to ski slopes in 15 years after retirement
Roger Federer finally got back to skiing after not doing the activity for 15 years and he's happy that he's able to do such things because that was his goal after retiring from tennis. Federer's main goal in retiring is to preserve himself in order to enjoy life and other...
Australian Open: Djokovic routs Rublev to reach semi-finals – as it happened
The nine-times champion secured a dominant 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory to take another step towards his 22nd grand slam title
tennisuptodate.com
“There's not just top 20 tough opponents, there's like 150”: Pliskova not shocked by shock upsets at Australian Open
Karolina Pliskova secured a quarter-final at the Austrlaian Open and after her win, she admitted that there are many tough challenges on the WTA tour, not just top players. WTA events traditionally feature many upsets and this year's Australian Open wasn't any different. It's not something tennis fans are surprised by and neither is Karolina Pliskova. The Czech player spoke about the parity of the WTA Tour after booking a spot in the quarter-final. According to her, there are many tough opponents:
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas open on struggles making friends on ATP Tour: “I just don’t feel like I relate to a lot of them”
Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he doesn't have many friends on the Tennis Tour as he struggles to relate to a lot of them but he would love to change that. Tsitsipas has shown over the years that he has quite a big personality. From the way, he approaches things to his interests which are many. The Greek player was featured in a GQ list of tennis players most likely to take over in the future and in the interview, he opened up about friendships on Tour.
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions
Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
Tennis-Korda says Australian Open-ending injury first appeared in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sebastian Korda thought he had seen the back of a wrist problem that sprang up in Adelaide before subsiding earlier this month, but it returned with a vengeance at the Australian Open on Tuesday to derail the American in the quarter-finals.
tennisuptodate.com
An impressive Shelton holds off his compatriot Wolf in Melbourne
Ben Shelton got into the last eight of the Australian Open after defeating J.J. Wolf in the American duel. In a very close first set, with both players winning their service games, Wolf took the lead in the tie-break after his opponent's error on a climb to the net and took the set 7-6.
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
tennisuptodate.com
"All through my life I've been taking mistakes and losses very personally, so I had to disconnect those two things": Linette switches mindset in Australian Open run
Magda Linette adopted a new mindset leading up to this year's Australian Open and it worked in her favour as she's in the semi-finals with a chance to go to the finals. Linette has always been a solid player who battles hard and gives opponents a tough time but she made plenty of mistakes in the past which she admitted to. She's taken losses personally which was another admission she made after finally making a deep run at the grand slam - this year's Australian Open.
Taylor Fritz defends Novak Djokovic but maintains some players ‘stretch the severity of injuries’
Taylor Fritz has backed Novak Djokovic after critics accused the Serbian of “faking” his hamstring injury but the American maintains some players “stretch the severity of injuries.”The nine-time Australian Open champion reacted angrily to doubts surrounding his left hamstring, which has proven an obstacle throughout the tournament in Melbourne. Djokovic has been seen nursing the problem area, while also taking medical timeouts during his second and third-round matches.A more ruthless display against Alex De Minaur in the fourth round, dropping just five games, saw the Serbian media ask him about those sceptical about the severity of his injury.Djokovic said:...
tennisuptodate.com
Victoria Azarenka smashes Jessica Pegula for the Australian Open semi-final
It was not the match that fans wanted to see as it was quick and not really entertaining but it saw two-time champion Victoria Azarenka easily move past Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 at the Australian Open. Pegula looked unbeatable until this match where she looked very beatable. From the start,...
Tennis-Tsitsipas sends cheeky invite to actress Margot Robbie after reaching semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a blockbuster performance to reach the Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday then sent out an invitation to actress Margot Robbie to come and support him.
