Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
tennisuptodate.com
Ostapenko defeats Gauff and books a spot in Quarter-Finals of the Australian Open
Coco Gauff came in as the favorite for the match with Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open. The North American came with a lot of confidence, since she had easily won the first three rounds against careful rivals like Siniakova, Raducanu and Pera, all of them in two sets. In the case of the 17th seed, she had previously beaten Yatremska, Bondár and Kozlova, but the world No.7 was a bigger challenge.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Linette knocks out 4th seed Garcia, the women’s quarter-finals are set
No one who follows tennis would be surprised to see a Polish woman in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open women’s singles draw. But not many would have wagered that the Pole would be world No 45 Madga Linette and not top-ranked three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Linette,...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek loses to Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff out to Jelena Ostapenko
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seed Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after losing to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina...
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Tennis great Pam Shriver expressed hope that women will be able to separate their personal life from professional life and that coaches will no longer sleep with their students.
Yardbarker
Tim Henman credits Sebastian Korda for ‘great win’ over Hubert Hurkacz
Tim Henman has applauded Sebastian Korda’s performance in the fourth-round of the Australian Open while recognising the win as a ‘great story’ for the tournament. After an intense five-setter, Korda overcame 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7) victory to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.
tennisuptodate.com
"Sometimes you really need to hear the uncomfortable stuff": Bencic feeling effect of Tursunov coaching after reaching second week at Australian Open
Belinda Bencic credited her coach Dmitry Tursunov for tellin her the uncomfortable stuff that helped her book the second week of the Australian Open. Bencic started working with Tursunov just days after he parted ways with Emma Raducanu. A respected coach who helped unlock a few players, Tursunov is currently overseeing a really strong stretch from Bencic. Her recent triumph in Adelaide saw her return to the top 10 after being there a few years ago and she's now pushing even further at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
“They kind of set the tone when I walked on court, and I got booed”: Shelton laughs off hostile reception after Popyrin win
The 20-year-old american played to a full stadium that supported the Aussie, and now will face J.J Wolf. Ben Shelton traveled outside his country for the first time to play a tournament and had to play against a large crowd in his match against Alexey Popyrin. The left-hander knocked out Chinese Zhang Zhizhen and Chilean Nicolás Jarry in the first two rounds and played at the Melbourne Arena against the 23-year-old Australian. The American showed a great serve and didn’t concede a break to eliminate Popyrin in front of his home crowd.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic aiming to make moments count after reaching Last 16 at Australian Open: "Obviously every season counts now probably when you come to the last stage"
Novak Djokovic understands that this year's Australian Open is very important and it's why he'll make sure to make it all count as he battles an injury. Djokovic was once again heavily bothered by his leg but managed to win a match showing an incredible level. Tennis is not a problem for him right now but the leg keeps bothering him and that's not likely to change as more tougher matches await. He is determined to make it all count as he enters the final stage of his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"I can beat anyone": Rampant Rybakina full of confidence after dumping out World Number One Swiatek at Australian Open
Elena Rybakina downed current number one Iga Swiatek and she's buzzing with confidence after scoring such a major win in a comfortable fashion. It was a two-set victory for Rybakina, pretty straightforward without any issues and he was buzzing after her match. The joy and more importantly, the confidence in her voice truly speaks volumes to her belief that she can win this event. Winning Wimbledon last year certainly gives her the right to see herself that way as well.
tennisuptodate.com
"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win
Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
tennisuptodate.com
Becker believes Djokovic trying to shorten points amid injury: "Novak wouldn't behave like that if he had nothing"
As the former coach of Novak Djokovic, Becker knows more about the Serbian than the average fan and it's clear to him that something is wrong. Generally very precise in the way he approaches tennis, Djokovic is showing far more risk in his game in these past few matches. An added aggressiveness is clearly visible even to those that don't watch him often and according to Becker, it's probably due to the injury. He won the last match convincingly showing that quick pace of play once more but he also showed more stretching, more painful grimacing, and a couple of tumbles as well.
tennisuptodate.com
Khachanov post-match camera messages referring to Artsakh explained ahead of Australian Open Quarter-Final with Korda
Karen Khachanov's father is Armenian and his post-match messages are in support of his father's country in their clash and dispute with Azerbaijan. Karen Khachanov once again references Artsakh following his win at the Australian Open win over Nishioka. The Russian has left a couple of messages on the cameras in reference to that with a reason. As stated above, his father is Armenian and he was always proud to state his Armenian roots.
tennisuptodate.com
"She’s got herself in a place where it’s intimidating how strong mentally she is": McEnroe picks Pegula for Australian Open glory
John McEnroe thinks it's time for Jessica Pegula to win a grand slam, calling her mentality 'rock solid' as she keeps winning at the start of the year. Pegula has looked like the most consistent tennis player with Swiatek last year and it's starting to look that way this year too. The American was picked by John McEnroe for Australian Open glory after the most recent developments in the draw. Her main strength according to McEnroe is her attitude which is not easily shaken:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Ostapenko asked for opinion on line-calling system with usual brutally honest fashion, makes umpire James Keothavong laugh
Jelena Ostapenko made everyone laugh after beating Coco Gauff when she jokingly said that she doesn't believe in the line calling system. Ostapenko can be seen often looking at her box asking her coach whether the ball was in or not. She was asked about that and whether she believes that the system works and she was quite open saying:
tennisuptodate.com
Evert recounts advice given to Tomljanovic: "You are too nice, You know, you've got to be a little bitchy out there sometimes"
Ajla Tomljanovic has been mentored by Chris Evert since she was 12 and the American talked about the Australian on the tennis tv series Breaking Point. Tomljanovic was unable to play at the Australian Open this year but she's been a very steady performer at the grand slam level for a while. A couple of quarter-finals and some good results make the Aussie player a very consistent player that can defeat anyone on her best day. Speaking in Breaking Point, Evert recalled their first meeting:
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Tuesday Schedule featuring Tsitsipas, Pegula, Azarenka and more
The 2023 Australian Open continues on Tuesday with day nine of the event and the first quarterfinal featuring Tsitsipas - Lehecka and Pegula Azarenka. Quarter-final day one will give us the first semi-finalists at this year's Australian Open as we have some interesting matchups. Two ATP and two WTA quarter-finals will be played as Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Jiri Lehecka. Both of them played well as this is a great opportunity for Tsitsipas to advance without much complications although Lehecka is tough.
tennisuptodate.com
Continued injury hell for Thiem with new rib injury: "The year didn't start the way I wanted"
Dominic Thiem's 2023 year hasn't started off well with some underwhelming performances down under and now another injury that will keep him away from the courts. Thiem didn't play well in Australia and his season continues to be a struggle after another injury. He revealed a rib injury on social media explaining that he tore a small muscle in that area. He should be able to return fairly quickly but it's not an ideal start for Thiem who needs a strong result this year.
Comments / 0