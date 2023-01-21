ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Novak Djokovic responds to shocking embellishment allegations

Tennis star Novak Djokovic responded to allegations that he’s faking an injury during this year’s Australian Open. The multi-time Grand Slam winner doesn’t seem concerned with outside opinions. Considering his other stances, that’s not surprising, but Djokovic responded candidly to claims that he was embellishing an injury.
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash

Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions

Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in some ways marking a new era in the sport, air live from San Jose, California, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock. After last February’s Olympics, U.S. figure skating saw its greatest turnover from one season to the next in more than 20 years.
“There's not just top 20 tough opponents, there's like 150”: Pliskova not shocked by shock upsets at Australian Open

Karolina Pliskova secured a quarter-final at the Austrlaian Open and after her win, she admitted that there are many tough challenges on the WTA tour, not just top players. WTA events traditionally feature many upsets and this year's Australian Open wasn't any different. It's not something tennis fans are surprised by and neither is Karolina Pliskova. The Czech player spoke about the parity of the WTA Tour after booking a spot in the quarter-final. According to her, there are many tough opponents:
VIDEO: Federer enjoys first trip to ski slopes in 15 years after retirement

Roger Federer finally got back to skiing after not doing the activity for 15 years and he's happy that he's able to do such things because that was his goal after retiring from tennis. Federer's main goal in retiring is to preserve himself in order to enjoy life and other...
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
An impressive Shelton holds off his compatriot Wolf in Melbourne

Ben Shelton got into the last eight of the Australian Open after defeating J.J. Wolf in the American duel. In a very close first set, with both players winning their service games, Wolf took the lead in the tie-break after his opponent's error on a climb to the net and took the set 7-6.
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Rublev honest on facing Djokovic next at Australian Open: "No one wants to face Novak"

Andrey Rublev is not keen on facing Novak Djokovic as he explained that no player really wants to face him, especially not at the Australian Open. Djokovic is confidently marching towards his 10th Australian Open trophy and next up for him is Andrey Rublev. The Russian faced Djokovic three times so far and beat him in the Belgrade Open final. Rublev is not excited about having to try and do so again. Speaking after beating Rune, he said:

