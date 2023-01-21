Read full article on original website
'It took me 10 f------ years' - Victoria Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Sloane Stephens at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has recently revealed it's taken her "10 f------ years to get over" the incident with Sloane Stephens during a semi-final match in 2013 at Melbourne Park. On Tuesday night, Azarenka booked herself another semi-final opportunity at the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam after...
Novak Djokovic leaves Australian Open crowd in stitches after pills revelation
When discussing the status of his injury with Jim Courier on court, Djokovic amused the Melbourne crowd after revealing he was taking anti-inflammatory pills to help him deal with the injury.
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
Novak Djokovic responds to shocking embellishment allegations
Tennis star Novak Djokovic responded to allegations that he’s faking an injury during this year’s Australian Open. The multi-time Grand Slam winner doesn’t seem concerned with outside opinions. Considering his other stances, that’s not surprising, but Djokovic responded candidly to claims that he was embellishing an injury.
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
Caroline Wozniacki reveals her feud with controversial star Jelena Ostapenko at Australian Open
Retired tennis player Caroline Wozniacki has lifted the lid on her feud with controversial Latvian star Jelena Ostapenko while commentating at the Australian Open.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions
Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in some ways marking a new era in the sport, air live from San Jose, California, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock. After last February’s Olympics, U.S. figure skating saw its greatest turnover from one season to the next in more than 20 years.
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
“There's not just top 20 tough opponents, there's like 150”: Pliskova not shocked by shock upsets at Australian Open
Karolina Pliskova secured a quarter-final at the Austrlaian Open and after her win, she admitted that there are many tough challenges on the WTA tour, not just top players. WTA events traditionally feature many upsets and this year's Australian Open wasn't any different. It's not something tennis fans are surprised by and neither is Karolina Pliskova. The Czech player spoke about the parity of the WTA Tour after booking a spot in the quarter-final. According to her, there are many tough opponents:
VIDEO: Federer enjoys first trip to ski slopes in 15 years after retirement
Roger Federer finally got back to skiing after not doing the activity for 15 years and he's happy that he's able to do such things because that was his goal after retiring from tennis. Federer's main goal in retiring is to preserve himself in order to enjoy life and other...
Tennis-Pegula targets first Grand Slam semi while Azarenka seeks revenge
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American third seed Jessica Pegula is back in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for a third straight year and on Tuesday she will try to get over that hurdle for the first time when she faces twice champion Victoria Azarenka.
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
An impressive Shelton holds off his compatriot Wolf in Melbourne
Ben Shelton got into the last eight of the Australian Open after defeating J.J. Wolf in the American duel. In a very close first set, with both players winning their service games, Wolf took the lead in the tie-break after his opponent's error on a climb to the net and took the set 7-6.
Tennis-Korda says Australian Open-ending injury first appeared in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sebastian Korda thought he had seen the back of a wrist problem that sprang up in Adelaide before subsiding earlier this month, but it returned with a vengeance at the Australian Open on Tuesday to derail the American in the quarter-finals.
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Rublev honest on facing Djokovic next at Australian Open: "No one wants to face Novak"
Andrey Rublev is not keen on facing Novak Djokovic as he explained that no player really wants to face him, especially not at the Australian Open. Djokovic is confidently marching towards his 10th Australian Open trophy and next up for him is Andrey Rublev. The Russian faced Djokovic three times so far and beat him in the Belgrade Open final. Rublev is not excited about having to try and do so again. Speaking after beating Rune, he said:
Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic remains on track for his 10th Australian Open crown after returning to his imperious best and although Andrey Rublev is not looking forward to Wednesday's quarter-final clash, he is still hoping to stop the Serbian's title charge.
