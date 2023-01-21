ABILENE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team fell to the Abilene Christian Wildcats 69-65 on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (7-11, 1-6 WAC) with a career-high 34 points and two steals. Junior Mele Kailahi scored 10 points with four rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Deborah Ogayemi finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO