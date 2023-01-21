ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Emilien Burnel

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Emilien Burnel, of the men's tennis team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Burnel helped the Vaqueros to three victories last week as they defeated...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Tennis Outlasts UT Tyler for Third Consecutive Win

DALLAS – Freshman McAllen Memorial alum Agustin Salazar secured The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's tennis team's third win in a row Saturday as the Vaqueros defeated the UT Tyler Patriots (UTT) 5-2 at SMU's Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. The Vaqueros will play the SMU Mustangs at...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Basketball Edged in Abilene

ABILENE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team fell to the Abilene Christian Wildcats 69-65 on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (7-11, 1-6 WAC) with a career-high 34 points and two steals. Junior Mele Kailahi scored 10 points with four rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Deborah Ogayemi finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy