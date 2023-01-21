Read full article on original website
Texas job growth smashes records again
(The Center Square) – Texas smashed its job growth record again in December, setting another all-time record for 14 consecutive months. Employers added 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December and more than 650,000 last year, to bring total employment to a new high of 13,705,500 as of Dec. 31, 2022.
Wintry weather forecast on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Big weather changes are forecast for Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting rainy, snowy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Thus, they have both Winter Weather and Wind Advisories posted for Tuesday afternoon and night. Slushy snow may accumulate up to a...
Rain, gusty winds and possible snow end later this evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of late Tuesday afternoon showed rain covering most of the ArkLaTex with the heaviest downpours in eastern sections. Snow was just northwest of the area. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern part of McCurtain, county for...
Texas Gov Abbott prepares state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather threats
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of a winter storm system and severe weather threats expected through Wednesday morning. “The State of Texas is fully prepared for incoming inclement winter weather and severe storms expected...
Families gather to fight fentanyl crisis
In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, 15 families gathered last week in Brenham to connect and discuss how the growing crisis can be tamed. Every family present was part of a documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures. The series accumulated 4.5 million views in less than a month.
Tyler High football team finalist for Texas academic honor
Tyler High School and five other East Texas high school football teams are the official state finalists of Texas for the 2022-23 NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award, the Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Sunday. The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual high school football...
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches: Boys Poll
4. Allen (23-6) 5. Katy Seven Lakes (25-4) 7. Pearland Dawson (23-4) 8. Round Rock Stony Point (22-1) 14. Dallas Highland Park (17-6) 15. Fort Bend Hightower (19-6) 16. Austin Westlake (24-4) 17. San Antonio Brennan (22-6) 18. Plano East (24-3) 19. Killeen Harker Heights (20-7) 20. Trophy Club Byron...
