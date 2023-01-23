Local NAACP wants Wood to quit as state auditor

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rocky Mount branch of the NAACP is asking for state Auditor Beth Wood to resign following charges in a hit-and-run wreck with another car in a parking lot on Dec. 8 in downtown Raleigh.

Cooper Blackwell, who is president-elect of the organization, issued a statement to the Telegram Saturday afternoon that blasted Wood, who on Monday apologized for the incident.

Blackwell said Wood “has made a practice of targeting small cities and towns in North Carolina led by predominately Black elected and appointed officials with claims of abuse of power and lack of transparency.

“In fact, her claims of others are the mode of operation that she and her office typically employ,” Blackwell said.

“Now, the entire state of North Carolina and the United States have an opportunity to see the Beth Wood that we in Rocky Mount and in other places are accustomed to dealing with,” Blackwell said.

The Associated Press on Monday reported that Wood issued a statement apologizing and calling her having left the scene “a serious mistake” but saying she would continue as state auditor.

“I made a mistake in judgment on Dec. 8, but I am committed to continuing to perform my duties with the same energy and determination I am known for,” Wood said in the prepared text, her first comments since news of the charge and the citation surfaced the middle of last week.

Wood said the collision happened when she left a holiday gathering where she had been for approximately two hours on the evening of Dec. 8.

“I was shaken by the incident and, when I was unable to move my vehicle, I left the scene,” Wood said in the statement. “That was a serious mistake and I regret my decision.”

News organizations on Wednesday began reporting the story of the vehicle wreck, with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirming an investigation was done surrounding the charge.

“It will be handled the same way any of those sorts of charges typically are,” Freeman was quoted as saying by the news website Axios Raleigh.

Television station WRAL on Thursday reported that an accident occurred at approximately 9:12 p.m. on Dec. 8 adjacent to the intersection of Salisbury and Hargett streets, approximately a block from the N.C. Office of the State Auditor.

The station reported that Wood, who was driving a Toyota sedan, is accused of having hit a parked Toyota sedan and that Wood was charged on Dec. 12.

WRAL on Friday aired a story that featured an on-camera interview with Chris Valverde, who told of having received a phone call the night of Dec. 8 from his daughter, who works in downtown Raleigh, telling him a car was on top of his car.

Valverde told the station his daughter told him the other car involved was a state government vehicle and told the station his response was like, “Oh, that’s interesting.”

The station reported Valverde a few days later received from the Raleigh Police Department a copy of the initial report of the wreck, with that initial report dated Dec. 9 and timestamped hours after the wreck.

The report said the second car was left with the engine running, WRAL reported, and said the driver of the second car appeared to have fled the scene.

Valverde told the station he did not discover the identity of the driver of the second car until earlier this month when he phoned the state’s insurance provider.

The station also reported having obtained a copy of the insurance claim report filed by Wood, with the filing having occurred four days after the wreck and on the same day Raleigh police charged her with hit-and-run.

The station said in the accident description part of the insurance claim report, Wood wrote, “I made a sharp sudden turn and struck a parked vehicle.”

Valverde on camera told WRAL, “We trust our government officials to be responsible in everything they do — and I think that was very irresponsible of her to flee the scene.”

Blackwell in the statement on Saturday said Wood “is a person who does not take responsibility for her own actions and will cloud reality with some blur of circumstance to divert attention from the truth.”

Blackwell said he believes the truth is that Wood on Dec. 8 made an unsafe movement driving a state-owned car, hit and greatly damaged a private citizen’s vehicle, then fled the scene without notifying the owner of the vehicle or law enforcement.

“This action occurred over a month ago,” Blackwell also said.

Blackwell said the citizens of North Carolina are awaiting an answer about why this holder of the state’s trust and ethics in sound fiscal policy has not offered a public explanation of her actions.

“We are certain her explanations will be as murky as her investigations and declarations have been,” Blackwell said. “And, as usual, the targets of her actions have to pay the price that her ire demands. We ask that she comes forward, takes responsibility for her actions and resign her position as N.C. state auditor.”

The Associated Press on Monday said Wood in her statement apologizes to Valverde, “my staff and all I serve for leaving the scene of the accident.”

Blackwell is an activist and son of Rocky Mount City Councilman Reuben Blackwell.

Wood, 68, was elected state auditor in 2008. She became well-known locally in connection with a blistering report she and her team issued in May 2020 about the City of Rocky Mount.

The report found allegedly advantageous treatment of City Councilmen Andre Knight, who at the time also was serving as the longtime leader of the local NAACP, and found allegedly advantageous treatment of Reuben Blackwell and of David Combs when he was mayor.

The report also found allegedly lavish spending by Rochelle Small-Toney when she was city manager.

The report came back to the forefront locally in June 2021 when Knight called local television station WHIG’s “Morning Show” to claim the report “was not truthful.”

Wood, who has stood firm in the findings of the report, soon came to Rocky Mount to appear on the show and she also fielded live questions over a speakerphone.

In December 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law an anti-abuse-of-power bill that had been prepared in the aftermath of the report.

Knight, Reuben Blackwell and a small group of activists locally, including Cooper Blackwell, had made clear their opposition to the bill and the state NAACP in particular had called the bill racist legislation.

State Sen. Lisa Barnes, R-Nash, was a key backer of the bill, which had bipartisan support, namely from Wood, who is a Democrat, and State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who is a Republican. Gov. Cooper is a Democrat and also is from Nash County.

The Office of the State Auditor is the agency that oversees the accounting of taxpayers’ dollars.

The subject of the case against Wood also came up briefly near the end of the Rocky Mount City Council’s regular meeting on Monday.

In the aftermath of the 2020 report by Wood and her team about the City of Rocky Mount, Mayor Sandy Roberson had asked Knight to resign from the council and called for Small-Toney to reimburse money the report said she had allegedly misspent while traveling.

On Monday, Knight told Roberson: “You had some concerns about transparency, honesty and integrity. And I want to know today: Do you plan to ask our state auditor to resign as you had asked this city councilman and the city manager to repay moneys for improper spending?”

When Roberson asked Knight was directed at him, Knight said, “Yes.”

“I have no intention of asking for her resignation tonight,” Roberson said.

“Thank you,” Knight said.

Comments / 77

Doris Atkins
5d ago

she needs to face charges like the rest of us would. she needs to be fired for driving a car we pay for and make sure the other people get their car fixed. she is no better than anyone else.

Reply
20
Uncle Fester 60
5d ago

its not just the NAACP! as her ability to audit anything comes into her judgement of leaving the scene of an accident, much like jump & run suspects do while being chased She has the same instinct to run as fugitives rather than facing the music

Reply(20)
18
Richard Henderson
5d ago

NAACP wants her gone because she exposed fraud tied to the NAACP in Rocky Mount and they want revenge. as far as the accident she's guilty as sin and it got played off and will receive a lesser charge just like every other democratic scandal in today's society.

Reply(1)
11
 

