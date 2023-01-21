Read full article on original website
OLYMPIA – Jan. 24, 2023 – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is looking for two new volunteers to serve on the Boating Program Advisory Council (BPAC). The new members of the committee must have experience relevant to the program – one position requires a public health and injury prevention background and will serve as the injury prevention specialist. The other position requires a background in recreational boating education.
Washington’s 56 cities and counties with marine shorelines are experiencing this winter’s final cycle of king tides. “King tide” is a colloquial term used to describe an extremely high tide. Ordinary tides are caused by the gravitational pull between the Earth and the moon; king tides happen when astronomical events amplify that pull — most notably when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, and when the sun aligns with the moon and, therefore, exerts its gravitational pull in the same direction.
