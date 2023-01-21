Washington’s 56 cities and counties with marine shorelines are experiencing this winter’s final cycle of king tides. “King tide” is a colloquial term used to describe an extremely high tide. Ordinary tides are caused by the gravitational pull between the Earth and the moon; king tides happen when astronomical events amplify that pull — most notably when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, and when the sun aligns with the moon and, therefore, exerts its gravitational pull in the same direction.

