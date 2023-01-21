Read full article on original website
Kraken host the Avalanche after Donato's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (23-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-4, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after Ryan Donato scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win over...
Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday. The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon. Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, ...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Goalie Jaxson Stauber Set to Make NHL Debut vs. Blues
Stauber's opportunity comes as Alex Stalock remains sidelined with a concussion. When the Chicago Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, a new face will be between the pipes. Goalie Jaxson Stauber will make his NHL debut as the Hawks embark on the first game of a back-to-back weekend slate.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Defense To Offense; Shame On The Canucks
The Boston Bruins blue line has been activated and it’s paying dividends offensively. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins have been getting more offense from the backend this season. Heck! Even Derek...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Colorado Avalanche forward Anton Blidh and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Dryden Hunt have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. Blidh, 27, signed with the Avalanche last summer after parts of seven seasons in the Boston Bruins organization. He's split time this...
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed forward Jonny Brodzinski on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Brodzinski, 29, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2013 and spent parts of four seasons in their organization before moving on to the San Jose Sharks and then the New York Rangers.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL
Flames play tribute video for Gaudreau in first game back in Calgary
Blue Jackets forward gets nice ovation from crowd during stoppage. Johnny Gaudreau was honored in his return to Calgary with a video and a standing ovation from the home crowd. It was a big welcome back for Johnny Hockey. The Calgary Flames played a touching tribute video for Johnny Gaudreau's...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
NHL
Video Review: VGK @ ARI - 3:04 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Referees initiated a video review to further examine whether Byron Froese's shot entered the Arizona net. There was no conclusive evidence to determine that the puck completely crossed the Arizona goal line, therefore, the call on the ice stands - no goal Vegas. NHL Insider. Gaudreau return with...
NHL
2023 All-Star Game lines as selected by NHL.com
Staff writers decide how talent in each division should be arranged in Florida on Feb. 4. The debate over how players in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game should be deployed can begin in earnest now that the rosters are filled. The final 12 players were added Jan. 19 through...
Yardbarker
Alex Ovechkin out vs. Golden Knights with lower-body injury
The chase for the NHL goals record will be paused for at least one night. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will not play in Saturday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Ovechkin has a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, according to the Capitals. Ovechkin missed the morning skate in...
alaskasportsreport.com
Around The Rinks, Pro Edition: Jeremy Swayman’s stock is rising, Pheonix Copley’s stock is fluctuating (plus AHL, ECHL, SPHL notes)
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage is in a contract year – his three-year, entry-level NHL deal expires at season’s end – and lately he’s putting up money results. Swayman on Thursday stopped 31 shots in a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers at...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
