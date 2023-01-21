That is how Larry Kwong, a man who opened the doors for so many in hockey, is remembered. Born in Vernon, B.C. in 1923, Kwong spent many hours of his youth skating and playing shinny at local outdoor rinks. He played his first organized hockey game at the age of 12 and at age 14,he suited up for the midget team that would later become the Vernon Hydrophones. His first full season of organized hockey came when he was 15, when he joined the Hydrophones. Despite not having little formal experience in hockey and his smaller stature - standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150-lb. - he was immediately instrumental in the team's success, winning the midget championship in 1939 and the provincial juvenile title in 1941.

