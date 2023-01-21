Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Owen Powers is a hero for Sabres in OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Owen Power picked the perfect moment to score his first goal of the season. The rookie made it look easy under a minute into overtime against the Dallas Stars to lift his team to a 3-2 win on the road. It was a true team...
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
The Vancouver Canucks have fired coach Bruce Boudreau and hired Rick Tocchet as his replacement
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Introduced after replacing Boudreau, who was fired Sunday. Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Heika's Take: Stars earn three shutout victories in four games
The Stars are proving to be quite a team when it comes to defense and goaltending. On Saturday Jake Oettinger recorded his second shutout in three games, following a Scott Wedgewood shutout from Thursday. With Oettinger posting 33 saves to record his sixth career blank slate, the Stars took a...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
We ranked the Capitals' mustaches
Mustaches are having their moment and we're not mad about it.More and more guys are sporting hair above the lip these days, and Capitals players are no exception. Maybe it helps keep them warm on the ice or maybe the Caps are much more fashion-focused than we give them credit. State of play: Facial hair aside, the Caps aren’t likely to be Stanley Cup contenders this year, per NBC Sports, but they’re a formidable wildcard foe for other teams looking to advance in the playoffs. Back to our hot 'stache takes: We scoured the Caps roster to get to the...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Flames
Columbus begins a four-city, six-day Western swing by taking on Calgary. The Blue Jackets head out West for one of the longest road trips of the season. A four-game, six-city jaunt through Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle begins tonight as Columbus takes on the Flames. It will be a night many in the Stampede City have been waiting for, as it will signal the return of two members of last year's Flames team in Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson.
NHL
Recap: Aho's Hat Trick Pulls Slavin-less Canes By Islanders
ELMONT, NY. - Sebastian Aho produced his sixth career three-goal performance Saturday, paving the way for the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders. Returning to Long Island for their second and final time this season, the Canes announced just before puck drop that their second visit would come without defenseman Jaccob Slavin. Absent from Friday's practice, the team shared at the start of warm-ups that the trust defender is dealing with a lower-body injury stemming from Thursday's win over Minnesota.
NHL
Miller grateful for growth and opportunities with Dallas
The Stars have adjusted their defense to a couple of losses in the past two off-seasons. Two years ago, the front office found Jani Hakanpää as a replacement for Jamie Oleksiak. Last summer, they had to replace the right-handed John Klingberg and did so by adding two righties...
Buffalo Sabres Players Honored Local High Schools Before Game
For many high school hockey players, the dream is to play in the National Hockey League. While most of these players will never wear an NHL sweater on the ice for their favorite team, members of the Buffalo Sabres did the opposite. As they entered Keybank Center on Saturday, several...
NHL
HONOURING LARRY KWONG
That is how Larry Kwong, a man who opened the doors for so many in hockey, is remembered. Born in Vernon, B.C. in 1923, Kwong spent many hours of his youth skating and playing shinny at local outdoor rinks. He played his first organized hockey game at the age of 12 and at age 14,he suited up for the midget team that would later become the Vernon Hydrophones. His first full season of organized hockey came when he was 15, when he joined the Hydrophones. Despite not having little formal experience in hockey and his smaller stature - standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150-lb. - he was immediately instrumental in the team's success, winning the midget championship in 1939 and the provincial juvenile title in 1941.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 21
* Saturday marks the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada, with Ron MacLean hosting the day-long celebration from Owen Sound, Ont., with a cast of special guests and in-depth features. * Jake Guentzel scored twice for his third multi-goal outing of 2022-23 - tied with captain Sidney Crosby for...
NHL
Mailbag #50: Erik Cole
Ladies and gentlemen, Erik Cole. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) What is your favorite memory with the Canes, other than winning the Cup? - @OneTrueZach. I can think of a couple of different pockets of time, not just moments, but it's hard to say anything other...
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 23 2023
Matt Maggio extends goal streak to four games, while Quinn Finley has a three-point weekend. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:
NHL
Hamilton Lifts Devils over Penguins, 2-1, in Overtime | GAME STORY
Playing at home for the first time in two weeks the Devils pick up the win at home 2-1 off a Dougie Hamilton power play overtime goal. In their return from a nearly two-week road trip, the Devils were back at Prudential Center hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins. In an important...
NHL
Flames play tribute video for Gaudreau in first game back in Calgary
Blue Jackets forward gets nice ovation from crowd during stoppage. Johnny Gaudreau was honored in his return to Calgary with a video and a standing ovation from the home crowd. It was a big welcome back for Johnny Hockey. The Calgary Flames played a touching tribute video for Johnny Gaudreau's...
NHL
Cats Forecast: Big points up for grabs before All-Star break
The Florida Panthers are trying to close the gap. Owning a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 games, the Panthers enter this week sitting just three points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23-20-5. Hoping to gain some more ground in...
