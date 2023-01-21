Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNSET: Sunday colors, and a heartening stat if you like light
Thanks to Lynn Hall for the photo of tonight’s layered pink sunset. It gives us the chance to mention something heartening if you’re not a fan of the short, dark days of early winter … Thursday is the first day this year that the sun will set after 5 pm (5:01 to be exact). Only eight weeks until spring!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white CR-V
From Nico, who says this happened in North Admiral:. We had a car stolen overnight last night. 2000 Honda CR-V, WA Plate # AJZ2148. Antisocial sticker on back window and has a roof rack. Police report has been filed. Contact me or SPD if you happen to see it.
westseattleblog.com
BOOKS: Waterless world? West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp’s novel ‘The Climate Machine’ goes there
On a soggy day like today, in a usually damp city like ours, it may be hard to imagine a world without water. But that’s what West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp did for her new novel “The Climate Machine.” Pre-orders are being accepted now for the e-book, officially publishing February 4th. Her announcement says the movel is about “a botched effort to combat climate change.” Here’s the synopsis:
westseattleblog.com
Here’s how another park-to-be is getting used while waiting
We’ve been reporting on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site, bought by the city in 2014, planned for park development until the pandemic led Parks to put this and other projects on hold. In the short run, the former dry-cleaner/mini-mart site is supposed to get soil cleanup, but even that plan’s been dragging on. So community members set up an unofficial skatepark on the site – and that got relatively swift Parks action, shutting it down. We updated the situation in coverage of this past week’s Morgan Community Association meeting. That’s one of three “landbanked” future park sites in West Seattle. Today, an update on another:
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: New restaurant for ex-Best of Hands space
More new-business news – we’d been looking into who’s taking over the ex-Best of Hands Barrelhouse space (7500 35th SW) since a reader mentioned the “For Lease” signage had disappeared, and now we have the answer: GH Pizza and Pasta. The name may be new but the operator is not – Chef Brian Clevenger and General Harvest Restaurants, which already has Haymaker (open since 2019) and Raccolto (open since 2016) in The Junction, among other Seattle restaurants. The announcement notes, “The menu boasts fan favorite large bowls of fresh pastas, a variety of pizzas with rotating specials, starters, and salads all at approachable prices.” They’re excited about the new West Seattle location, planning to offer “a huge year-round outdoor-seating section along with a separate adults-only space.” GH Pizza and Pasta is aiming to open in West Seattle in “late spring.” But will the rooftop cow stay? We asked that on followup; the reply – “Of course!” There’s one GH Pasta location so far, in Belltown, and the announcement notes GH Pizza and Pasta is currently “taking over” Haymaker’s Eastlake location – see the menu here.
westseattleblog.com
SAVE THE DATE: Your next big chance for recycle/reuse dropoff in West Seattle
Early alert: The West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce – with other partners such as Waste Management and Seattle Public Utilities – are teaming up for another recycle/reuse dropoff event this year, and the date is now set – Saturday, March 18th, starting at 9 am. This will again happen in the expansive north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge. Other details – including exactly what they will and will not accept – are yet to come, but we did confirm that shredding is again part of the plan.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes!
(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Welcome to the second half of your West Seattle weekend! Here’s what’s happening:. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market offers...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Land Cruiser
Stolen from SW Myrtle Street near (Myrtle Reservoir) park. Around 7 am today, my vehicle was stolen. I saw the thieves driving off and jumped in another car to follow. I lost them around Roxbury Safeway. If seen, please report to Police. (Note that this is the same general area...
westseattleblog.com
THINK SUMMER: West Seattle Float Dodger 5K to return for 2023
(Kids’ Dash before 2022 Float Dodger 5K – WSB photo) West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) says it’s time to think summer – they’re announcing that they’ll again present the West Seattle Float Dodger 5K right before this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade. The date: Saturday, July 22nd. The reason they want you to know this so early: Registration will open February 1st, at a discount rate through February 22nd. If you haven’t run or walked the Float Dodger before, it starts in The Admiral District and heads south along the parade route down California Avenue SW before heading back – with root-beer floats post-race! (Here’s our coverage, with video, from last July.) There’ll be a kids’ dash again this year too (no registration fee for that). It’s all a benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. We’ll remind you when registration opens in a week and a half – or, keep an eye on floatdodger5k.com!
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday
Partly sunny, high in the low-to-mid-40s. (Sunday’s high was 44, five degrees below what’s normal for that date.) –Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses and down drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -The...
westseattleblog.com
KING TIDES: Calm weather could be good news (updated)
2:42 PM: Sandbags and concrete blocks are in place in South Park in preparation for the return of “king tides” the next few mornings, but the good news is a calm forecast – no prediction for the kind of stormy weather that added to the predicted high tides last month, when low atmospheric pressure accompanied heavy rain. Tomorrow’s forecast is partly sunny; Tuesday brings a “slight chance of rain”; Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy. Nonetheless, Seattle Public Utilities says it’s done what it can, just in case, as outlined here. City reps said at a briefing earlier this month that 49 homes and businesses suffered “substantial” damage from flooding in December.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business broken into twice overnight, including crash-and-grab
West Seattle Autoworks (7501 35th SW; WSB sponsor) is cleaning up after two break-ins overnight, one of which was a crash-and-grab. First, their office was broken into around 7 pm. The burglar(s) took an empty safe. According to their security cameras, they were in a red Honda CR-V. Then after 6 am, a white van rammed the garage door on the south side of the building. The door was damaged and a battery charger and a diagnostic tool were taken.
westseattleblog.com
RVs, Stone Cottage, ‘Healthy Street’ discussed @ Alki Community Council’s first 2023 meeting
Three topics dominated this month’s Alki Community Council meeting: The Harbor Avenue RVs, the Stone Cottage’s future, and the Alki Point “Healthy Street.”. ACC president Tony Fragada facilitated the meeting, held hybrid-style – in person at Alki UCC and online – on Thursday night; we covered it via Zoom.
westseattleblog.com
JUNCTION FLOWERS: New baskets, new grower, ‘adopters’ sought
That’s one of the 93 new flower baskets you’ll see hanging in The Junction starting in late May. It’s bigger and heavier than baskets used in past years; West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay tells WSB the company that previously grew and maintained the baskets couldn’t do that this year, so they found a new grower – Van Wingerden Greenhouses in Blaine – and a local firm to keep them watered and maintained., Though the new baskets are bigger, they’ll require less water and less fertilizer. The Junction is again covering part of the costs by offering the baskets for “adoption,” $189 per basket – if you’re interested, go here. (The Junction is a nonprofit, so it’s a tax-deductible donation.)
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Watch for your one-measure ballot later this week
Wednesday’s the day that King County Elections plans to mail ballots for the February 14th special election. You’ll get a ballot with one measure – Seattle Initiative 135, which we wrote about earlier this month. If passed, this “would create a public development authority to develop, own, and maintain publicly financed mixed-income social housing developments.” The initiative does not specify how that housing will be funded, but supporters explains in their FAQ, “Once the public developer is established, they can receive and request funds from city, state, federal governments, as well as private donations if those donors feel so inclined.” Read I-135’s full text here. Ballot dropboxes open Thursday – West Seattle has three – one day after ballots are sent; you’ll have until 8 pm February 14th to get your ballot into one, or you can send it via USPS mail as long as it’s postmarked by that day.
westseattleblog.com
Can crowdfunding save The Swinery again?
Drawings by kids, from planes to pigs, cover the wall by the front door at The Swinery. Kim Leveille says drawings don’t come down until they fall down. Some are by kids who’ve become adults in her 13+ years at The Swinery: “I’ve seen entire families grow up.”
