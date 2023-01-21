ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
NBA Analysis Network

Bucks’ Bold Trade Offer For Rockets’ Eric Gordon

The Milwaukee Bucks are always going to be one of the top teams to watch as far as NBA title contention goes with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. They could make an acquisition ahead of the NBA trade deadline to maximize their outlook. The options are small for the Bucks regarding possible trade scenarios. They moved a lot of assets to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and only have a few young players with strong value.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans In Shock After LeBron James And Thomas Bryant Lead Huge Comeback Win

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing by 25 points, breaking the spirit of the fans early as the Blazers enjoyed a 13-45 second-quarter run to seemingly take an unassailable lead. However, an incredible second half by the Lakers saw them take the lead and win the game by 9 points, finishing 121-112 in Portland.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes

During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
LOS ANGELES, CA

