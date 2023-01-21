Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Ravens reportedly have three prominent names on radar for vacant OC position
The Baltimore Ravens and now-former offensive coordinator Greg Roman parted ways on Thursday, ending a four-year partnership. The veteran coach helped orchestrate some of the best rushing offenses in Baltimore history, but had flaws that were glaring and needed to change. On Sunday afternoon, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that...
Yardbarker
Steelers Address Left Side Of Offensive Line, Take Mauler Up Front In Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 NFL Mock Draft
It’s an important upcoming draft for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan. With three picks in the top 50, it’s important Khan capitalizes on some talent in some much-needed areas. While the offensive line ended up being much better than expected in 2022, it’s still an area that could use reinforcements. With the Steelers now over a week removed from the end of their season, mock draft season is officially here.
Where does the Commanders' offensive coordinator opening rank?
Someone is always to blame when a team’s season doesn’t go as expected. For fans, most of the blame goes to the offensive coordinator — right or wrong. The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the 2022 season. Turner’s firing was justified by Washington’s offensive performance late in the season. However, not everything was Turner’s fault. It wasn’t Turner’s fault Washington didn’t adequately address the quarterback position, nor was it his fault that head coach Ron Rivera didn’t upgrade the offensive line after trading for quarterback Carson Wentz.
Does Ron Rivera already have his mind made up on the next offensive coordinator?
The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner two weeks ago. Since that time, they’ve interviewed Pat Shurmur, [Commanders QB coach] Ken Zampese, [Falcons QB coach] Charles London and [Dolphins AHC/RB coach] Eric Studesville as potential replacements for Turner. Washington plans to interview Rams assistant Thomas Brown this week....
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are only interested in three positions, according to the latest experts.
Why Eric Bieniemy is among the top Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator candidates
After parting ways with Greg Roman, the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator search is moving quickly with Eric Bieniemy emerging as
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery
Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.
Yardbarker
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Yardbarker
Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season
The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
Yardbarker
Giants QB Daniel Jones Signing to Commanders in 2023?
The Washington Commanders are keeping an eye on the quarterback market this offseason. While guys like Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady headline the potential players who will play for new teams in 2023, one name is flying under-the-radar and he's very familiar with the Commanders and the NFC East.
Yardbarker
Panthers Interviewed Interim HC Steve Wilks Again
This seems to indicate Wilks is one of the finalists as Carolina starts to narrow down its search, as he should be after guiding the team to a 6-6 record after taking over following a 1-4 start. Wilks, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive...
Yardbarker
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
Jalen Rose Says He Called Out Skip Bayless—Not Stephen A. Smith
Cowboys playoff losses and sports media drama go together like peanut butter and jelly.
NFL World Reacts To The Panthers' Coaching Search Announcement
The NFL world is still waiting for the first domino to fall in the coaching carousel, with all five teams in need of a head coach having yet to fill their vacancies. It sounds like at least one of those teams could be getting close to doing so. Charlotte-based reporter Will Kunkel reported Tuesday ...
