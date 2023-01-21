Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff
Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
netflixjunkie.com
Jeremy Renner released from hospital after snowplow accident
The actor Jeremy Renner has returned home from hospital, as he recovers from an accident involving a snowplow that left him seriously injured. Renner, 52, updated fans by commenting on a tweet posted by the account of his Paramount+ TV show, Mayor of Kingstown. He wrote: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 2.01 with my family at home.”
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
AOL Corp
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
EW.com
Chris Evans sends love to Jeremy Renner after snowplow accident: 'Has anyone checked on the snowcat?'
Chris Evans sent love to his fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner after the snowplow accident that left him with more than 30 broken bones. Evans re-tweeted an image of Renner in recovery and called him "one tough mf'er." He then joked, "Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???" Renner responded to...
Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth: How the ‘Hawkeye’ Star Makes His Money, Marvel Salary
Living large thanks to his Marvel contract. Jeremy Renner is known as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) to fans of the comic book film series, but he's also racked up a major fortune from TV roles and other blockbuster movies, which all have contributed to his hefty net worth. Before he was living large in Hollywood, the actor...
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner's Family Provides Health Update After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner's family has offered fans another update on his progress after that scary accident. Speaking to People Magazine, Kym Renner, his sister, explained that they're thrilled with his recovery progress so far. New Year's Day brought the terrible news that the Marvel star had fallen in the snow. The 52-year-old was trying to help someone who got stuck with his snow plow. Somehow, the vehicle got free and in the rush to stop its movement, Renner was caught under the wheels of the plow. The Hawkeye star was airlifted to a hospital where he's been ever since that day. Check out how happy the family is down below!
Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones as he shares powerful message about snowplough accident
Jeremy Renner has shared more about the extent of his injuries from his snowplough accident, as he revealed that he broke more than 30 bones earlier this month.On 1 January, the Marvel star was airlifted to hospital with “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, after he was accidentally run over by his own plough machine.Renner, 52, has posted a number of updates to Instagram from his hospital bed since then. On Saturday (21 January), he shared a photo showing a masked man handling his leg during treatment.“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new year,” he wrote. “Spawned from...
Popculture
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner says broke more than 30 bones in snow clearing accident
(Reuters) - Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel “Avengers” movies and was injured clearing snow, said on Saturday that he had broken more than 30 bones in the accident.
