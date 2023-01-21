For a while, Marvel fans thought Hugh Jackman was done playing Wolverine after Logan was released in 2017, but it was announced back in September that the star would be donning the iconic claws once again in Deadpool 3. The actor will be joining his longtime frenemy, Ryan Reynolds, and the duo has promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Fans have a lot of hopes for Jackman's Wolverine return, and one thing they really want to see is him in the character's classic costume. The original ending of The Wolverine (2013) saw Jackman getting the costume, but it was cut from the film, and he's never been seen wearing it. Today, the actor shared a photo to his Instagram stories that has fans very excited about a potential classic costume appearance.

