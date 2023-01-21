Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Moving history: People power 1805 barn restoration in Northampton
As a drummer snapped out a tight drum roll on his snare, a 223-year-old building began a 40-foot slide, pulled by a large crowd of volunteers tugging ropes, back to its original position behind 66 Bridge St. in Northampton Saturday, with a new foundation and new purpose. About 240 people...
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
What to know about Northampton’s new cannabis dispensary limit
Northampton city councilors voted late Thursday night to place a new limit on the city’s collection of cannabis dispensaries — effectively an upper ceiling for how many pot shops the city allows to do business. The vote, coming after months of deliberation, represented a significant step for a...
Portion of Main Street in South Hadley closed
There are several streets that will be closed until 1:30 p.m. on Monday in South Hadley.
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
Portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield closed due to down trees
A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
Route 20 from Pittsfield to N.Y. line closed due to downed power lines, trees
UPDATE: Mass. State Police have reported Route 20 is reopened. As bands of snow batter the state, Route 20 from Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to downed power lines and trees, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is working to...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 202 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,717-square-foot home on Howes Court in Ashburnham that sold for $370,000.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,320-square-foot home on Chalmers Street in Springfield that sold for $276,000.
Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Single-family home in East Longmeadow sells for $520,000
Bretta Construction Llc acquired the property at 362 Parker Street, East Longmeadow, from Ent Llc Manchester on Jan. 6, 2023, for $520,000 which works out to $468 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage and sits on a 304,845 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday
A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
Water search being planned for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee
The 35-year-old was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Authorities are planning a water search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Efforts to locate the 35-year-old woman — who has been missing since Jan. 10 — have proven unsuccessful. On...
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 15-22
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $80,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 177 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $400,198. The average price per square foot was $244.
Westfield receives funding to assist moderate-income residents with food and heat
The City of Westfield announced $500,000 in funding was awarded to assist moderate-income residents to afford basic grocery and home heating needs.
Sale closed in Longmeadow: $399,900 for a four-bedroom home
Jennifer Coffin and Patrick Wilson acquired the property at 128 Benedict Terrace, Longmeadow, from M Carroll 2018 Ret Karen on Jan. 5, 2023. The $399,900 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 6,150-square-foot lot.
31-year-old Marlborough man dead in wrong-way Worcester crash on I-290
A 31-year-old Marlborough man is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 290 and hitting another driver head-on in Worcester on Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio. The department is now investigating what happened in the crash, Procopio said. Procopio said Massachusetts State Police received...
