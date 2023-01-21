ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
wasteadvantagemag.com

Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday

A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

