ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 39

Ncnovembergrl
3d ago

Last I heard a motorcycle is a vehicle with every right to be on the road AND the riders ACTUALLY pay taxes. Imagine that! 🙄

Reply
34
Tammy Watson
3d ago

As I see it as long as law enforcement was informed and involved what was the problem? After reading alot of post on WRAL there are alot of people uneducated about the biker world.

Reply(8)
15
Doug Crouse
3d ago

This is "journalism"? "WRAL is still trying to find the reason for the gathering." Novel idea: you could have asked them (not that it was any of your business). But follow them with a helicopter? So much for "Land of the Free."

Reply
11
Related
FOX8 News

1 injured in crash on I-40 in Alamance County, troopers say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes were closed along I-40 in Alamance County due to a crash with injuries on Tuesday night. Highway Patrol officials tell FOX8 one person was injured, and a woman and her child were involved but not injured. The suspect vehicle is not on the scene, so troopers may begin […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Sloane Heffernan: Meet Milton

RALEIGH, N.C. — We have a new, four-legged family member in our house. Truth be told, we weren’t planning on adopting another dog when we met Milton. Milton was a dog that we fostered through Saving Grace Rescue. My husband was reluctant to sign-up for the weekend foster program. He felt we already had all we could handle with three busy kids, and one very lazy English bulldog.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Mistrial declared in case of shooting of Nash deputy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Nash Sheriff Keith Stone says a mistrial has been declared in the trial of Jarred Ford, charged with shooting a Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop in February 2021. He was facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and drug and traffic violations.
NASH COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy